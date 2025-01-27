Fabs' 2024 All-Sleeper Fantasy Football Team Led by Chase Brown, Sam Drnold
The week after the Conference Championship Games is always a bit slow in terms of NFL and fantasy football news. So, like the NFL, it’s a good week to celebrate greatness on the field. The league does that with the Pro Bowl Games, so I’ll be doing the same as it pertains to fantasy football.
This week, I’ll be picking my All-Sleeper, All-Breakout, All-Rookie and All-Bust teams. Let’s start off with the sleepers who helped fantasy fans reach the playoffs and maybe even win their league championship. And, to be a bit forward-thinking, I’ll also take a look at each player’s 2025 outlook and whether it’s rosy or a little clouded.
Fantasy Football All-Sleeper Team
QB – Sam Darnold, Vikings
Darnold’s ADP on the NFCC website was 238.6, which made him the 28th quarterback off the board, on average. That was behind Derek Carr, Bryce Young and Will Levis! He went on to produce the best season of his career, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. That was good enough for him to finish ninth in fantasy points at the quarterback position.
2025 Outlook: Darnold is a free agent, and the Vikings have J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings. If the team decides to let Darnold walk, he’ll be a popular bust candidate. If the Vikes keep him and deal McCarthy, Darnold would remain a top-12 fantasy quarterback.
RB – Chase Brown, Bengals
Brown had an ADP of just 96.4 at the NFFC website … he was drafted before Javonte Williams, Zamir White and Raheem Mostert! After a slow start, Brown went on to score 255 points, and he was a league winner down the stretch when managers needed him to win a league title. Overall, Brown went on to finish 10th in points among backs in the fantasy season.
2025 Outlook: The Bengals have Zack Moss under contract for next season, but Brown has earned the right to be their unquestioned featured back. I have him ranked in the top 10 at the running back position and projected him as a second-round pick in 2025 drafts.
WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
Smith-Njigba went from an ADP of 77.3 (WR40) to one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football. He finished ninth in points on the season, and he was especially productive in the second half. In fact, Smith-Njigba scored 18-plus points six times in a seven-game stretch from Week 9-16 and surpassed DK Metcalf as the Seahawks No. 1 wide receiver.
2025 Outlook: It’s difficult to see a scenario where Smith-Njigba doesn’t remain the most targeted receiver in Seattle, even with a new coordinator in Klint Kubiak calling the shots. I have JSN ranked in the top 10 among receivers for 2025, making him a second-rounder.
TE – Jonnu Smith, Dolphins
The Dolphins offense under coach Mike McDaniel hadn’t used a tight end prominently, so Smith wasn’t even picked in most drafts. In fact, his NFFC ADP was 222! While he did have a slow start to the season, Smith caught fantasy fire in Week 11 and never cooled down. He led all tight ends in PPR points over the final seven weeks of the fantasy season.
2025 Outlook: Smith is under contract with the Dolphins next season, but much of his draft value will be tied to what the team does in the offseason. Will Tyreek Hill be back (it seems like he will be, at least now)? At this point, Smith will be a top-10 tight end in 2025.
FLEX – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Hubbard was the RB40 based on NFFC ADP data (Round 10) while his teammate, Jonathon Brooks, went 18.6 spots ahead of him. Hubbard went on to finish as the RB12 in the fantasy season despite missing Week 17. Hubbard put up 15 or more points nine times, including six games with more than 20 fantasy points, all of which earned him a contract extension.
2025 Outlook: Brooks unfortunately tore his ACL again (the second time in two years), so he is already out of next season. With the money he’s being paid, Hubbard will remain the team’s featured back. In my first mock draft, Hubbard came off the board in the fourth round.