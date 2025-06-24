SI

Fabs' Fantasy Football Mock Draft 4.0: Saquon Barkley Slides, Rashee Rice Rises

Michael Fabiano

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has fallen out of the top five in Michael Fabiano's latest fantasy football mock draft.
We are just a month away from the start of NFL training camps opening! That’s wild! Over the last few months, we’ve seen players change teams via trade or free agency, coaches get fired and hired, and amateur prospects have their names called to the next level.

With that being said, it’s time for my next one-man fantasy football mock draft … and my first time expanding from just five and up to 12 rounds. This mock includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex players (non-super flex).

No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.

Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Teams 1 and 3 didn’t take a running back. Other mock teams went “old school” and focused on running backs early, while others took a tight end and/or a quarterback higher than the other teams in the draft.

Teams 1: Wide receiver, tight end, quarterback
Teams 2: Running back, wide receiver, running back
Team 3: Wide receiver, wide receiver, quarterback
Team 4: Wide receiver, running back, running back
Team 5: Wide receiver, tight end, running back
Team 6: Running back, running back, quarterback
Team 7: Wide receiver, running back, quarterback
Team 8, 9, 10: Running back, running back, wide receiver
Team 11, 12: Wide receiver, wide receiver, running back

Now that you have the 411, here’s the mock draft … with a few surprises along the way!

2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.1

1

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.2

2

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.3

3

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

1.4

4

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.5

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

1.6

6

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.7

7

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

1.8

8

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

1.9

9

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

1.1

10

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

1.11

11

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

1.12

12

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jaguars

Notes: The first round is mostly chalk, starting with Chase and Robinson, followed by a combination of wideouts and running backs. Barkley dropped out of the top five for fear of regression, which I have talked about extensively, but my guess is that he’ll be in the top five in most redrafts. To the surprise of no one, Jeanty is the first rookie off the board. The first round concludes with two high-end wide receivers, Nacua and Thomas Jr.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.13

12

Drake London, WR, Falcons

2.14

11

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

2.15

10

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

2.16

9

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

2.17

8

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.18

7

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

2.19

6

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

2.2

5

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

2.21

4

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2.22

3

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

2.23

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

2.24

1

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Notes: London and Collins lead off the round, following by two veteran running backs in Henry and McCaffrey. Even with the 16th overall pick, CMC still scares me. Buyer beware. Henry starts a running back run that includes Taylor, Jacobs and Irving, before the first tight end (Bowers) is selected. The round ends with a small wide receiver run including Brown, Wilson and Smith-Njigba, before another tight end, McBride, comes off the board.

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.25

1

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

3.26

2

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

3.27

3

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

3.28

4

James Cook, RB, Bills

3.29

5

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

3.3

6

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

3.31

7

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

3.32

8

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

3.33

9

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

3.34

10

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

3.35

11

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

3.36

12

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Notes: The round begins with the first quarterback, Allen, and includes two other signal-callers in Hurts and Daniels. Five running backs have their names called, led by Williams, Cook and Hall. Rice’s stock is on the rise, as you can see from his draft spot (3.32) ahead of McLaurin and Evans. Brown and Kamara, a pair of running backs, wrap up the round.

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.37

12

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

4.38

11

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

4.39

10

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

4.4

9

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

4.41

8

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

4.42

7

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

4.43

6

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

4.44

5

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

4.45

4

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

4.46

3

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

4.47

2

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

4.48

1

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Notes: The fourth stanza begins with two more runners, Walker III and Hubbard. In PPR leagues where wide receivers will go early, you’re going to see runners start to come off the board for managers who went wideout in their first two or three rounds. Hill has fallen since last season, dropping from a top-five overall pick to a third rounder. Metcalf could go a bit higher in future mocks now that Aaron Rodgers is the QB1 in Pittsburgh, but for now he’s a fourth rounder. This round also includes the second rookie, Hampton, and the last of the “big four” quarterbacks, Burrow. Kittle is the third tight end off the board.

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.49

1

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

5.5

2

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

5.51

3

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

5.52

4

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

5.53

5

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

5.54

6

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

5.55

7

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

5.56

8

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

5.57

9

James Williams, WR, Lions

5.58

10

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

5.59

11

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

5.6

12

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

Notes: We see a wide receiver run at the top of this round, including Moore, Harrison Jr., Sutton, Smith and Flowers with one running back, Judkins, mixed in. Wideout is the clear dominant position in this round, with 10 being selected. In fact, the round concludes with five straight receivers, including Olave, Williams, Worthy, Jeudy and Waddle. LaPorta, one of the lone non-receivers, is the fourth player at his position to come off the board.

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.61

12

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

6.62

11

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

6.63

10

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

6.64

9

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

6.65

8

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

6.66

7

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

6.67

6

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

6.68

5

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

6.69

4

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

6.7

3

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

6.71

2

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

6.72

1

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

Notes: Round 6 starts with a short tight end run of Hockenson and Kelce, but like the last round, we’re seeing mostly wide receivers being picked (six of 12). I’m a big fan of Odunze as a potential breakout candidate, and McMillan and Hunter are the first two rookie wide receivers to be selected. I also have Johnson as a sixth rounder, but he’s picked by a team that didn’t draft a running back in the first five rounds. That’s the sort of thing you’ll see when a manager goes “Zero RB Strategy” … taking runners with any kind of upside.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.73

1

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

7.74

2

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

7.75

3

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

7.76

4

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

7.77

5

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

7.78

6

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

7.79

7

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

7.8

8

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

7.81

9

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

7.82

10

David Njoku, TE, Browns

7.83

11

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

7.84

12

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Notes: Jones Sr. was the RB14 last season, but he’s entering his age-30 season and will have to contend with Jordan Mason in Minnesota. Henderson might come off the board a round higher than this in some mocks, but I just don’t see a clear path to workload as long as Rhamondre Stevenson is in New England. In fact, I’d guess that Stevenson is the starter in Week 1.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.85

12

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

8.86

11

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

8.87

10

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jagaurs

8.88

9

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

8.89

8

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

8.9

7

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

8.91

6

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

8.92

5

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

8.93

4

Jonnu Smith, TE, Dolphins

8.94

3

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

8.95

2

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders

8.96

1

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Notes: Meyers could be a steal at the top of the eighth round, at least based on his 2024 totals. Jennings is the first 49ers wide receiver off the board in this mock, and a former Niners wideout, Samuel Sr., is also an eighth-round pick. If this round had a theme, it would be the number of risk-reward running backs selected. That list includes Etienne Jr., Warren, Dobbins, Stevenson, Ekeler and Williams. All could play prominent roles for their respective teams, or they could be turned into secondary backfield options. Stay tuned.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.97

1

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

9.98

2

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

9.99

3

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

9.1

4

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

9.101

5

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

9.102

6

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

9.103

7

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

9.104

8

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

9.105

9

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

9.106

10

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

9.107

11

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

9.108

12

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

Notes: Diggs leads this round, and it shows how far he’s fallen coming off an ACL tear and entering his age-31 season. Pickens, now a member of the Cowboys, is picked as a WR4. The same goes for Pittman Jr., Aiyuk and Reed, who have all seen their stock fall after subpar 2024 campaigns. The round also included two fantasy handcuffs in Guerendo and Charbonnet, who went to the fantasy teams that took CMC and Walker III, respectively.

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.109

12

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

10.11

11

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars

10.111

10

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

10.112

9

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

10.113

8

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

10.114

7

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

10.115

6

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

10.116

5

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

10.117

4

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

10.118

3

Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

10.119

2

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

10.12

1

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

Notes: This round starts with Prescott, who could be a steal at 109 overall. He was the first quarterback selected by Team 12. Beyond that, the round is loaded with running backs who have some upside but also need to clear some hurdles to have starting fantasy value. That list includes Bigsby, Skattebo, Ford, Spears, Hunt and White. Allgeier was selected by the team that drafted Robinson in Round 1 in an effort to secure his fantasy handcuff. Kupp and Kincaid have both seen their stock fall, and both are 10th rounders in this mock.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.121

1

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

11.122

2

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

11.123

3

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

11.124

4

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

11.125

5

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

11.126

6

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

11.127

7

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

11.128

8

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

11.129

9

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

11.13

10

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

11.131

11

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

11.132

12

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Notes: Benson is another handcuff, selected by the team that drafted Conner. The most notable thing about this round, however, are the number of quarterbacks selected … seven of the 12 picks are field generals. All of them have been selected as backup or matchup-based options, including Herbert, Goff, Fields, Maye, Love, Lawrence and Tagovailoa.

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.133

12

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

12.134

11

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

12.135

10

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

12.136

9

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

12.137

8

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

12.138

7

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

12.139

6

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

12.14

5

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

12.141

4

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

12.142

3

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

12.143

2

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

12.144

1

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

Notes: This round includes some receiver dart throws like Shaheed, Coleman and Tillman. Warren, the projected top rookie tight end in fantasy football, is also taken off the board in this round … as is the projected second-best rookie tight end, Loveland. They are two of six tight ends picked in the round, as our managers went on a run of backups at the position.

Total players drafted per position:

Quarterbacks: 20
Running Backs: 52
Wide Receivers: 53
Tight Ends: 19

