Fabs' Five: Alvin Kamara, Rookie Wide Receivers Smash for Fantasy Managers
The NFL was drunk on this second Sunday of the NFL season.
Malik Willis scored more fantasy points than Anthony Richardson. Speaking of things that are associated with cheese, Alvin Kamara made the “powerful” Cowboys defense look like Swiss cheese (read below). Oh, and did I mention that another kicker scored 20-plus points? This time it was Austin Seibert, kicking six field goals and scoring 21.7 points.
With that said, he’s my Fabs’ Five Storylines from Week 2 that stood out the most. For all of the latest news and fantasy advice, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt five days a week!
1. Alvin Kamara preys on the Cowboys defense
Kamara absolutely destroyed the Dallas Cowboys on their home field, combining for 180 scrimmage yards, four touchdowns and 44 fantasy points. It was reminiscent of a 56.2-point performance he had on Christmas Day in 2020, and it led countless fantasy managers to a win. Kamara has now scored 40-plus PPR points six times in his career, and this 44-point effort was his third-best fantasy stat line. He’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles in the bayou next weekend.
2. Let’s hear it for those star rookie wide receivers!
Marvin Harrison Jr. put up a 1.4-point stinker in his first-ever NFL game. Well, he more than made up for it in Week 2. The Ohio State product put up a stat line like his dad used to have years ago, posting 130 yards, two touchdowns and 32 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams. Not to be outdone, we also saw Malik Nabers light up the scoreboard in a loss to the Washington Commanders, recording 10 receptions for 127 yards with one touchdown and finishing with 31.7 points. Heading into Sunday night’s game, Harrison Jr. is the highest-scoring wideout and Nabers is third. Not too bad for a couple of kids!
3. Justin Jefferson leaves with a quadriceps injury
Jefferson was on his way to putting up a massive stat line against the San Francisco 49ers after he hauled in a pass from San Darnold and took it 97 yards to the house. Unfortunately, he would be forced to leave the game early after taking a hard hit to his quadriceps. Head coach Kevin O’Connell called it a bruise in the postgame presser, saying that “hopefully” he will be day to day. Jefferson’s status will be something to monitor during the week, but at least initially it sounds like he avoided a major injury. The Vikings face Houston next.
4. Cooper Kupp suffers an injured ankle in Arizona
Jefferson wasn’t the lone big-name wideout to get hurt on Sunday, as Kupp was also forced out of his game early with an injured ankle. He was on his way to another double-digit game in targets, catching four passes for 37 yards on six looks. Lower leg injuries are nothing new for Kupp, who has missed 13 games over the last two years and was seen in a walking boot after the blowout loss. With Puka Nacua already out for at least another five weeks, the Rams could be down to Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Tutu Atwell at wideout in Week 3. Regardless, injuries have decimated this pass attack and its fantasy value.
5. Patrick Mahomes is not elite in fantasy anymore
Mahomes has had a mediocre start to the season in the fantasy stat sheets, scoring 15.1 and 12.9 points. In his last nine games dating back to last year, Mahomes has scored more than 20 points just once. He's been held under 18 points in 12 of his last 18 games, during which time he's also scored fewer than 16 points eight times. Maybe it’s a mix of the Chiefs having a running game and a good defense, but Mahomes is no longer an elite fantasy quarterback, and he’s certainly not someone I consider a “must start” right now.
Oh, and speaking of Chiefs who are no longer elite, Travis Kelce is on his way to that sort of designation too. He had one catch for five yards against the Bengals and has been held to single digits in three straight games and four of his last six dating back to last season. What’s more, he’s been held under 16 points in all but one of his last eight games.