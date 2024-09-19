Fabs Five: Derek Carr, Rashid Shaheed Among Fantasy Sleepers in Week 3
With two weeks of the NFL season in the books, we’re getting a clearer picture of NFL depth charts and player rotations. While it’s still a very small sample size, we’ve also seen several players already outplay their average draft position (ADP). A few of the most obvious among those emerging players include Baker Mayfield, J.K. Dobbins, and Alec Pierce.
Looking ahead to Week 3, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider if you’re in need. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 3
QB – Derek Carr vs. Eagles
The Saints' offense is on absolute fire, scoring 91 points with over 800 yards of offense in the first two weeks. That’s obviously benefitted Carr, who has scored 20-plus points in each game. I’d start the veteran against the Eagles, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (20.2 PPG) since the start of last season.
RB – Zach Charbonnet vs. Dolphins
Charbonnet posted a nice stat line in last week’s win over the Patriots, scoring 17.9 points in PPR leagues. He also dominated the backfield touches with Kenneth Walker out, seeing all of Seattle’s 19 looks. If Walker is out again, Charbonnet should put up another nice total vs. a Dolphins defense that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to runners after two weeks.
RB – Zack Moss vs. Commanders
Moss hasn’t put up huge fantasy numbers, but he remains the Bengals’ starting back seeing more snaps and touches than teammate Chase Brown. He also has a great matchup this week, facing a Commanders defense that’s given up the third-most points to home running backs since last season. Moss is a solid flex option for those in need this week.
WR – Rashid Shaheed vs. Eagles
Shaheed has produced 37.2 combined fantasy points in the first two weeks, ranking ninth among wide receivers. He should be on the flex starter radar once again this week, as he has a great home matchup against the Eagles. Since the start of last season, no defense in the league has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Dolphins
One of my favorite preseason fantasy sleepers, Smith-Njigba scored 23.7 PPR points and played 58 snaps in last week’s overtime win over the Patriots. He’s a strong flex option this week in a home matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers since last season. Start JSN this weekend.