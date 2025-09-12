Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers Week 2: Start Arizona's defense
Are the Chiefs your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my five defensive streamers for the upcoming fantasy week!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DST Week 2
Cardinals defense vs. Panthers (49.7%): The Cardinals were last week’s defensive start of the week, but they disappointed with just five fantasy points. I like the red birds again this week as they’ll face a plus matchup at home against Carolina. Bryce Young didn’t look great in their regular-season opener, turning the ball over three times in a loss to the Jaguars. I’d keep the Cardinals defense active for a second straight week.
Rams defense at Titans (47%): The Rams' defense allowed nine points, posted three sacks and two takeaways in a win over the Texans, scoring 12 fantasy points in the process. I like them again this week on the road, where they’ll face a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward. In his NFL debut, Ward posted minimum numbers and the Broncos and had 10 fantasy points. The Rams' defense is a free agent in many leagues.
49ers defense at Saints (37.5%): The Niners defense posted a respectable 11 fantasy points in last week’s win over Seattle, and I’d roll with it again in Week 2 against the Saints. Their offense is a major question mark and a fantasy defensive target with Spencer Rattler under center. That was a big reason the Cardinals' defense scored 10 fantasy points against them last week. Look for the 49ers to post a top-10 total this weekend.
Cowboys defense vs. Giants (7.7%): The Cowboys' defense put up a stinker last week in Philadelphia. Still, this week’s home matchup against the Giants makes this unit a streamable option. Last week, the Commanders put up two sacks and allowed just six points to the Giants, whose offense sputtered in their first game with Russell Wilson. I’d look for the Cowboys to post similar totals in their home opener.
Chargers defense at Raiders (3.3%): The Chargers' defense scored just two fantasy points in last week’s win over the Chiefs, but this week’s matchup against the Raiders is much more favorable. Their offensive line gave up four sacks to the Patriots last week, and the Pats also forced one turnover. Available in the majority of fantasy leagues, the Chargers are a nice dart throw for those in deeper leagues which might need help at defense.