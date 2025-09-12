Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers Week 2: Start Matt Prater
Was Jake Moody your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five kicker streamers for the upcoming fantasy week!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 30% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 2
Evan McPherson vs. Jaguars (14.8%): McPherson was a dud last week, scoring just five fantasy points in a win over the Browns. Still, he had a plus matchup ahead against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed nearly nine points per game to kickers dating back to last season, and nine have scored double digits in those 18 games.
Will Reichard vs. Falcons (5.5%): Reichard posted nine fantasy points on Monday night, and I like him to produce a similar stat line when the Vikings host Atlanta. Their defense has allowed nearly nine fantasy points per game to kickers dating back to last season, and it allowed two field goal attempts and three extra point attempts to Chase McLaughlin in their season opener. I expect Reichard to post a top-10 total.
Chad Ryland vs. Panthers (0.7%): Ryland posted 10 fantasy points during a Week 1 win in New Orleans, and an upcoming matchup against the Panthers makes him a nice starting option once again. Dating back to last season, no defense has surrendered more points to kickers, at an average of nearly 11 points per game. Ryland has also put up double digits in five of his last seven games, and he’s on waivers in some leagues.
Matt Prater at Jets (18.8%): Prater replaced an injured Tyler Bass for the Bills last weekend and put up a nice fantasy total, scoring 12 points. He’s been a popular add off the waiver wire as a result, and this week’s matchup against the Jets makes him a nice streamer. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to kickers dating back to 2024.
Andy Borregales at Dolphins (0.7%): If you’re in a deep league and need a kicker, you can do worse than Borregales. He has a great matchup in Miami, whose defense has allowed the third-most (tied) fantasy points to kickers dating back to last season. In Week 1, the Dolphins surrendered 16 points to Spencer Shrader, which was the most among kickers.