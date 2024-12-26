Fabs Five Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 17: Start Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan
Welcome to fantasy championship week! Now is the time to lean on your big names who can carry you to a coveted league title, but managers also have to make smart lineup choices when a “set-it-and-forget-it player” isn’t available at a specific position.
Looking at the Week 17 matchups, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Week 17 Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
QB – Anthony Richardson at Giants
Last week, Richardson threw for 131 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and a score in a win over the Titans. In all, he finished with 20.2 points. He has now scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games, and an upcoming matchup against the Giants makes him a viable fantasy starter in championship week. AR could be on waivers, too.
RB – Tyjae Spears at Jaguars
Spears has been on fire over the last two weeks, scoring 48.8 fantasy points. He also saw a 29 percent touch share last week, which was more than Tony Pollard. Spears has also been getting red-zone work, seeing eight looks in the last two weeks. Spears is a nice flex option with a matchup against a vulnerable Jaguars run defense next on the schedule.
RB – Alexander Mattison at Saints
Mattison appears to be back atop the Raiders backfield depth chart, as he led the team in touches last week. While Ameer Abdullah is also in the mix, Mattison remains the runner to start in fantasy leagues against the Saints. Their defense has allowed 4.5 yards per rush, nine touchdowns and the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing backs since Week 9.
WR – Jalen McMillan vs. Panthers
McMillan has quietly scored at least 16.7 PPR points in three straight games, during which time he’s averaged a solid 19 points. This weekend’s matchup against the Panthers isn’t great on paper, as their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points to wideouts in the last eight weeks, but I still like McMillan as a No. 3 fantasy wideout or flex option in Week 17.
WR – Tayshon Boutte vs. Chargers (Sat.)
Maybe I’m chasing the points here (he had 20.5 last week), but there are other reasons to like Boutte this week. He’s seen at least six targets in six of his last eight games, and he’s also been the first read among Patriots wide receivers 19.7% of the time since Week 11. The Chargers have also allowed the third-most points to perimeter receivers since Week 9.