Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Week 17
It’s fantasy championship week, folks! Let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers at Saints
2. Trey McBride at Rams (Sat.)
3. George Kittle vs. Lions (Mon.)
4. Jonnu Smith at Browns
5. David Njoku vs. Dolphins
6. Sam LaPorta at 49ers (Mon.)
7. Mark Andrews at Texans (Wed.)
8. T.J. Hockenson vs. Packers
9. Travis Kelce at Steelers (Wed.)
10. Hunter Henry vs. Chargers (Sat.)
Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Jonnu Smith at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith recorded 62 yards and 12.2 fantasy points in last week’s win over the 49ers, which was somewhat disappointing when you consider his previous higher level of production. I’d keep him in fantasy lineups for those in championship week, however, as he faces a plus matchup in Cleveland. Their pass defense has allowed the fourth-most points to opposing tight ends since Week 9.
Start ‘Em
David Njoku vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku was the lone Browns pass catcher who wasn’t hurt by Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week, as he caught eight passes for 66 yards on 10 targets. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran goes up against the Dolphins. Their defense has given up an average of nearly 70 receiving yards and the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the last eight weeks.
Hunter Henry vs. Chargers (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Henry’s matchup against the Chargers isn’t favorable on paper, as their defense has allowed one touchdown to a tight end in the last eight weeks. However, Drake Maye has heavily targeted him since the rookie took over the offense, seeing at least eight targets in four of his last five games. It’s also a revenge game for Henry, so I like him as a low-end TE1 in fantasy leagues.
Chigoziem Okonkwo at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Okonkwo has caught fire in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 33 fantasy points on 21 targets. He hadn’t seen more than six targets in a game in any of his first 13 contests! If this usage continues, Okonkwo will be worth a starting spot for those managers in need. The Jaguars have allowed nine tight ends to beat them for at least nine points this season, including four since Week 10.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Sam LaPorta at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Pat Freiermuth vs. Chiefs (Wed. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- Dalton Schultz vs. Ravens (Wed. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Jake Ferguson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ferguson scored a respectable 10 points for fantasy managers last week, but it was his first game with more than 6.2 points since Week 10. He’s also seeing an uneven amount of targets from Cooper Rush on a weekly basis, and a matchup against the Eagles makes him a fade for me. In his last game against Philadelphia, Ferguson was held to four catches for 24 yards and 4.4 points.
Sit ‘Em
Kyle Pitts at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pitts has seen his numbers tumble in the last six weeks, scoring 2.4 or fewer points three times while averaging just 3.5 points. He also saw just 24 snaps in Week 15 and just 30 snaps last week, and his target share has been minimal at best since Week 9. The Commanders have also allowed just 43.3 yards per game to tight ends in the last eight weeks, so Pitts needs to be on the bench.
Zach Ertz vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Ertz has seen just four combined targets in his last two games, one of which he was limited due to a concussion. While this week’s game against the Falcons could be high-scoring, I’d still keep the veteran on the bench. Their defense has allowed 31.5 receiving yards per game and the fewest points per game to enemy tight ends in the last four weeks, so Ertz could be in for another Scrooge-like stat line.
Cole Kmet vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Kmet scored a modest 8.9 points last week against the Lions, and he’s now been held to single digits in all but one of his last nine games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Seahawks, who have given up just 47.7 receiving yards and no touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last eight weeks. Kmet, who is largely touchdown-dependent in fantasy, needs to be benched.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Noah Fant at Bears (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Mike Gesicki vs. Broncos (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Stone Smartt at Patriots (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)