Fabs' Five Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 1
Subscribe to Fantasy Dirt: Apple | Spotify | YouTube
The first week of the NFL season is here! And with it comes the first week of making those ever-important fantasy lineup decisions. And while the opening week isn’t the time to “get cute,” there are some managers who might need to go deeper into their rosters to put forth the best possible lineup. So, here’s five players who you could go to if you’re in need.
QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ WAS)
Mayfield was the tenth-best quarterback in fantasy football last season, and an opening home game against the Commanders makes him a nice sleeper. Washington’s defense will have a new look under head coach Dan Quinn, but this unit allowed 19 touchdown passes and an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to home quarterbacks in 2023.
RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (@ SEA)
Williams was being drafted as an RB3/flex in drafts, but his fantasy stock rose when the Broncos released Samaje Perine. I like him as a RB2/flex this week, as Williams will face off against a Seahawks defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to backs in 2023. They were worse at home too, surrendering nearly 28 points per game to enemy runners.
RB: Devin Singletary, New York Giants (vs. MIN)
Singletary has the Giants backfield locked up for all intents and purposes, and he knows the offense of coach Brian Daboll well from their time together in Buffalo. The Vikings were not bad against running backs based on the numbers from last season, but they did allow nine backs to beat them for 13-plus points. Plus, Singletary’s volume should be solid.
WR: Tank Dell, Houston Texans (@ IND)
Most of the fantasy talk in the Texans pass attack centers around Nick Collins and Stefon Diggs, but we shouldn’t forget about Dell. He showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and the matchup against the Colts is favorable. In fact, their defense allowed the third-most points to perimeter receivers in 2023. Dell ran 74.9% of his rookie routes out wide.
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (vs. DEN)
Smith-Njigba is one of my favorite sleeper wideouts for the season, and managers in need should turn to him against the Broncos. Their defense gave it up to home slot receivers a season ago, allowing six touchdowns and the eighth-most points. Smith-Njigba, who ran 67.7% of his rookie routes inside, should be able to take advantage this weekend.