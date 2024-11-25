Fabs Five Fantasy Storylines: Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey Stall In Week 12
Week 12 started with a highly entertaining (but not particularly fantasy-friendly) snow game in Cleveland and wrapped up on Sunday with some wild finishes around the league. We saw some big stat lines from several quarterbacks, including a bounce-back performance from Caleb Williams and a huge game from a former fantasy superstar versus Carolina.
You might know him as Patrick Mahomes.
Josh Jacobs went nuclear against a beaten-down 49ers defense, scoring three touchdowns and 28.6 fantasy points. Another NFC North runner, Jahmyr Gibbs, scored multiple times, while Tony Pollard, De’Vone Achane and Aaron Jones (among others) had solid numbers. We also had some impressive totals from the wide receivers, including two Bears (DJ Moore, Keenan Allen), Nico Collins, and a certain Vikings wide receiver who went wild.
No, it’s not the one you’re thinking … more on that below.
With that said, here’s my Fabs’ Five Storylines from Week 12 that stood out the most. For all of the latest news and fantasy advice, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt five days a week!
Fantasy Football Week 12 Storylines
Time To Worry About Justin Jefferson?
Jefferson was one of the first wide receivers drafted in most leagues, but lately, he’s looked more like a late-round flier. Over his last three games, he’s been held to single digits twice and has averaged an awful 9.5 points. He had averaged 19.7 points in his previous eight contests. In Week 12, Jefferson scored just 4.7 points. That’s tied for the fourth-fewest PPR points he’s scored in a game in his NFL career. What’s more, his Vikings teammate, Jordan Addison, posted 162 yards, a touchdown and 30.2 points. There’s no way fantasy fans can put J.J. on their benches, but he could be costing some a chance at a postseason berth.
Where Is The Real Christian McCaffrey?
McCaffrey's return was long awaited, as the consensus first-overall fantasy pick was finally available after missing the first nine weeks. His numbers, however, have not been, shall we say, CMC-esque. He’s averaging less than four yards per rush, hasn’t scored a touchdown and put up one of the worst stat lines of his career in a loss to the Packers. He had 14 touches for 68 yards, lost a fumble and finished with 7.8 points. He did have to play without Brock Purdy, however, and his offensive line did him no favors throughout the contest. While things should improve next week in Buffalo, CMC certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations and could be the year’s biggest fantasy football bust at his current rate.
Jayden Daniels Rebounds Against Dallas
In what was one of the weirdest games of the season, the Cowboys and Commanders were tied at three at halftime in what was a serious stinker. Both offenses woke up in the second half, however, as the two teams combined for 54 points and a ton of fantasy points. Daniels was a big winner in the stat sheets, finishing with 275 passing yards, 74 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Terry McLaurin went off too, posting five catches, 102 yards, one touchdown and 21.2 points … most of which came on an 86-yard connection with Daniels.
This was particularly good news for the rookie quarterback, who had scored a combined 22 fantasy points in his previous two games. Next up, Daniels and McLaurin face the Titans.
Tua Tagovailoa Getting Hot in South Beach
After a slow start upon his return from a concussion, Tagovailoa is exploding in the stat sheets. After throwing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and scoring 23.5 fantasy points in Week 11, he was even better this weekend with 317 yards, four touchdowns, and 28.5 points in a win over the Patriots. He’s been ridiculously accurate, completing 77.3 percent of his passes over his last four games with a passer rating of 121.5 in that timeframe.
Jaylen Waddle was a huge beneficiary of Tua’s success this week, posting eight catches, 144 yards, one touchdown, and 28.4 points. That’s his best game of the season and the first time he’s scored more than 8.6 points since Week 1! Waiver-wire darling Jonnu Smith was also a star for his managers this week, scoring a touchdown and 23.7 fantasy points.
Unfortunately (and maybe even more so, surprisingly), Tagovailoa’s success didn’t equate to a big stat line from Tyreek Hill. He scored just 9.8 points against New England, and he’s now been held to 13.2 or fewer in four of his last five games (one touchdown catch).
Miami faces the Packers on Thanksgiving.
Bucky Irving Has His Fantasy Breakout Game
Irving has quietly been solid in the stat sheets entering this week, scoring 15-plus points in four of his last five games. He was even better against the Giants, posting six catches, 151 total yards, one touchdown, and 27.1 fantasy points. It was the best game of his rookie year, and he out-touched his backfield mate, Rachaad White, 18-13. This isn’t going to be the case every week, but Irving and White have proven to be startable fantasy assets even while sharing the workload. This duo has an attractive matchup against the Panthers up next.