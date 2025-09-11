Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers Week 2: Start Dallas Goedert
Is George Kittle your starting fantasy football tight end? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my five tight end streamers for the upcoming fantasy week!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 30% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming TE Week 2
Dallas Goedert at Chiefs (28%): Goedert was the Eagles best pass catcher in Week 1, catching seven passes (seven targets) and scoring 11.4 points in a win over the Cowboys. I’d keep him active this week too, as the veteran faces a Chiefs defense that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends since last season. What’s more, this unit has allowed 109 catches to the position in that time … that’s tied for third most.
Jake Ferguson vs. Giants (21%): Ferguson scored a modest 7.3 points in last week’s loss to the Eagles, but he was targeted six times and caught five passes in the game. I like his matchup against the Giants, who allowed a touchdown to Zach Ertz last week and has given up 24.5 points to Ferguson in their last two meetings. At what is a thin position, the veteran should be seen as a potential top-12 tight end this weekend.
Hunter Henry at Dolphins (14.1%): Henry has emerged into one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets in the passing game, and we saw that last week in a loss to the Raiders. The veteran was targeted eight times, catching four passes for 66 yards. Dating back to last season, Henry has seen five or more targets eight times with Maye under center including seven with at least eight targets. The Dolphins defense is shaky at best, so Henry is a nice option.
Brenton Strange at Bengals (6.3%): Strange was my favorite preseason sleeper tight end, and Week 1 hasn’t changed that for me. He played 52 snaps, hauled in four passes for 59 yards and scored 9.9 points in a win over the Panthers. While it’s not the biggest stat line in the world, I like the usage and think Strange is in for bigger things in the future. The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends since last season, so stream Strange.
Harold Fannin Jr. at Ravens (2.6%): Fannin Jr. looks like the real deal. The rookie led the Browns with nine targets, catching seven passes for 63 yards to score 13.6 points. I do wonder if he’ll be consistent for managers with David Njoku in the mix, but Fannin Jr. was a playmaker in college and needs to be on your radar. If you’re in need, the rookie faces a Ravens defense that’s allowed the 10th-most points to tight ends since last season.