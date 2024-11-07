Fabs Five Fantasy Sleepers: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Khalil Shakir Have Big Potential in Week 10
Fantasy managers are dealing with injuries seemingly everywhere, making it tougher to fill out a strong lineup. And with four teams on a bye (Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks), there’s still plenty of lineup spots to fill. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Looking ahead to Week 10, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider this week. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 10
QB – Brock Purdy at Buccaneers
Purdy has been on a tear, scoring 17-plus points in three straight games including two with more than 24 points. He should stay hot this week too, as he faces a Buccaneers defense that’s allowed 24-plus points to each of their last three opposing quarterbacks. In all, their defense has surrendered the second most points per game to enemy field generals.
RB – Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Panthers (Germany)
Tracy Jr. didn’t put up a great stat line last week, scoring just 7.9 points. Still, he had posted 22-plus points in two of his previous three games and a matchup against the Panthers makes him an attractive option. Their defense has allowed eight opposing running backs to score 17-plus points, including six who have finished with 20 or more PPR points.
WR – Khalil Shakir at Colts
Shakir has quietly been consistent, scoring 11 or more points in three straight games while averaging just under 13 points per contest. With Keon Coleman dealing with a bum wrist and Amari Cooper dinged up too, Shakir should see plenty of targets against the Colts. Their defense has allowed six touchdowns to slot receivers, so the matchup is right, too.
WR – Jauan Jennings at Buccaneers
Jennings hasn’t played in a game since Week 6, but he’s expected to return in time to face the Buccaneers. The matchup is phenomenal, as their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to wide receivers. In all, Tampa Bay has allowed eight different wideouts to beat them for 14-plus fantasy points this season, including five who’ve gone over 20 points.
TE – Jonnu Smith at Rams (Mon.)
Smith has received plenty of targets in the Miami offense lately, seeing no fewer than six in his last four games. He’s also caught at least five passes in three of those contests. The Rams have allowed four touchdowns and the seventh-most points per game to opposing tight ends this season, so Smith is worth a look in what could be a high-scoring game.