Fabs Five Sleepers: Bo Nix, Audric Estime Have Fantasy Football Upside In Week 11
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty, folks! It’s Week 11, and now’s the time to make that push to the fantasy playoffs. With four teams off (Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers), there are plenty of lineup spots to fill. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Looking ahead to Week 11, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider this week. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers
QB – Bo Nix vs. Falcons
Nix had a bad matchup against the Chiefs last week but still had a respectable 16.1 fantasy points. He’s been good in recent weeks too, scoring 17-plus points in four of his last six games. He also has a great matchup this week, facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 7.
RB – Audric Estime vs. Falcons
Estime appears to be the new top running back in Denver, as he led their backfield in terms of touches ahead of Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin last week. I like him as a flex starter against the Falcons, who have allowed 15-plus fantasy points to six running backs over the last four weeks, including two runners who have scored more than 20 points.
WR – Nick Chubb at Saints
Chubb has not looked great this season, but this could be the week he resembles that one-time fantasy superstar. That’s due to a great matchup against the Saints, who have allowed 16-plus points to six running backs since Week 6. That includes four different runners who have gone for 21-plus points, including Bijan Robinson, who beat them for 34.2 points last week.
WR – Jauan Jennings vs. Seahawks
Listed in this space last week, Jennings had seven catches and scored 16.3 points in a win over the Bucs. He has been highly productive when he’s played, sporting a +27.2 Receiving Expected Points Added. DK Sportsbook opened this game vs. the Seahawks at 49.5, and their defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to perimeter receivers.
WR – Quentin Johnston vs. Bengals
Johnston has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and he’s scored 10-plus points in four of his last six contests. I like him for those fantasy managers in need against the Bengals, who have been bad against the perimeter this season. In fact, only the Ravens and Buccaneers have given up more fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.