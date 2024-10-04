Fabs Five: Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers Highlighted by Trey Sermon, Dontayvion Wicks
The bye weeks are here!
Fantasy managers will be without their Chargers, Eagles, Lions, and Titans this week, so you’ll likely need to move some reserves into your starting lineups. As always, I’m here to keep you on the right track with some players I like more than usual this week.
Looking ahead to Week 5, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider this weekend. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and I on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
QB – Geno Smith vs. Giants
Smith has quietly been solid this season, scoring 17-plus points in three of his first four games, including 21.6 points in last week’s loss to the Lions. Next up is a home date with the Giants, who have been tough against quarterbacks to this point, but are by no means impenetrable. In a Seahawks offense that’s very fantasy-friendly, I like Smith this week.
RB – Trey Sermon at Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an injured ankle, which pushes Sermon into a bigger role this week. The matchup is favorable too, as the veteran faces a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. In fact, they’ve already allowed four backs to beat them for 13-plus points, including two with 18-plus.
RB – Antonio Gibson vs. Dolphins
There’s been talk out of Foxboro that Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could move Gibson into the starting lineup this week, ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson, who has had some fumbling issues. If that were to happen, Gibson would become a nice flex option against the Dolphins. Their defense has already allowed three backs to beat them for 18-plus points so Gibson would be in a great position.
WR – Wan’Dale Robinson at Seahawks
Robinson was (finally) a hot waiver add this week, and he should be a viable starter this week in Seattle. The talented slot man has already seen 38 targets, and he’s averaging 13.2 points per game (more than Tyreek Hill, Drake London and Garrett Wilson)! With Malik Nabers dealing with a concussion, Robinson should see plenty of work this week.
WR – Dontayvion Wicks at Rams
The Packers will be without Christian Watson (ankle) this week, so Wicks is set up to play a bigger role in the offense. We saw that last week when he saw 13 targets and scored 24.8 fantasy points against the Vikings. Next up is a favorable matchup with the Rams, who have allowed more points to perimeter receivers than any team in the league this season.