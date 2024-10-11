Fabs Five: Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers Include Caleb Williams, Jalen Tolbert
Another week, another four teams on a bye!
Fantasy managers will be without their Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams and Vikings players this week, so you’ll likely need to move some reserves into your starting lineups. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual this week.
Looking ahead to Week 6, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider this weekend. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6
QB – Caleb Williams vs. Jaguars
Williams has been good lately, scoring 17-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes a career-best 23.6 points in last week’s win over the Panthers. Next up is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. The rookie could be on some waiver wires for those in need, too.
RB – Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Bengals
Tracy Jr. looked great last week, rushing for 129 yards and averaging 7.2 yards per rush in a win over the Seahawks. If the Giants are without Devin Singletary again in Week 6, Tracy Jr. would once again be in play as a low RB2/flex against the Bengals. Their defense has given up 13-plus fantasy points to running backs five times this season, so it’s a nice matchup.
RB – Chase Brown at Giants
Brown has been getting more burn in recent weeks, including during last week’s loss to the Ravens. With Zack Moss banged up, Brown saw 15 touches, scored a touchdown, and had a solid 16.4 points. The Giants defense has allowed 11-plus points to five running backs this season, so Brown should be able to hit double digits in this Sunday night matchup.
WR – Darnell Mooney at Panthers
Mooney went wild last week, posting nine catches for 105 yards with two touchdowns and 31.5 fantasy points. He has now scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Panthers makes him a strong option. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, so Mooney should find success.
WR – Jalen Tolbert vs. Lions
Tolbert had a breakout party last week, scoring a touchdown and 21.7 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. He’s scored 13-plus points in three of his last four games, and he’ll continue to see more targets with Brandin Cooks out. The Lions have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts, so Tolbert could be very productive again.