Fab's Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Results From The No. 1 Overall Position
Fantasy fans are always looking for that elusive, yet attainable, perfect draft. You know, the one where all your favorite breakout and sleeper picks fall into your lap. I’m looking for that fantasy “nirvana” too, so I decided to create my perfect fantasy draft scenario based on the average draft position data (ADP) from my friends over at FantasyPros.
In this exercise, I drafted from the No. 1 overall spot in both a 10- and 12-team league. The rule I drafted by is that I had to stay within two spots of ADP per round. So, if I’m at pick No. 20, for example, I couldn’t draft Drake London because his ADP is No. 17.
On the flip side, I did allow myself to draft any player available beyond ADP. That means for the No. 20 pick, I could draft anyone as low as No. 18 and anyone with an ADP higher than 20.
Here's how my perfect drafts came out!
Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Results
Round 1
10 Team – 1.01. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Chase is the consensus top overall pick, so I made him the top choice in this 10-team league. He’s coming off a massive season with more than 400 fantasy points and is the clear-cut top wideout.
12 Team – 1.01. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons: While Chase is the top overall pick in most drafts, I didn’t want to use him for both teams. So, I went with the second player in my Top 200 rankings, Robinson, who is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign.
Round 2
10 Team – 2.20. Drake London, WR, Falcons: “I love the Drake,” to quote the old Seinfeld episode. In fact, I loved him going into last season and he produced a top-five wide receiver finish. The duo of Chase and London should be fantastic.
12 Team – 2.24. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets: I have Wilson ranked higher than some analysts in the business, as his ADP is 33.0 on FantasyPros. But in an effort to “get my guy,” I took him a few spots higher than ADP and this team’s top wideout.
Round 3
10 Team – 3.21. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams: Fantasy managers who like to take wideouts in the first two rounds would be thrilled to see Williams still on the board in Round 3. That is the case based on ADP though, and getting him is a huge win.
12 Team – 3.25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks: One of my favorite breakout players from a year ago, Smith-Njigba exceeded expectations en route to a top-10 fantasy finish at wideout. I’ll gladly go to war with him as a No. 2 receiver in 2025.
Round 4
10 Team – 4.40. DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers: I love Metcalf and am trying to get him in all my leagues, especially when you consider that his ADP is at 49.0! I know Aaron Rodgers is old, but he’s still good enough to make Metcalf a top-10 wideout.
12 Team – 4. 48. DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers: See above.
Round 5
10 Team – 5.41. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers: I’m not sure Hampton will still be on the board at this point in drafts, but his FantasyPros ADP (43.0) makes him available to me in this 10-team draft. He’s one of my favorite breakout runners.
12 Team – 5.49. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers: Hubbard is coming off a career season, so there is concern when it comes to regression or being a one-year wonder. Still, he was a solid 13th in points-per-game average and he’s my RB2 here.
Round 6
10 Team – 6.60. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots: Yes, I’m joining the hype train! While I won’t get nuts and take him in the fourth or fifth round (as I’ve seen in some drafts), I’m happy to take this shiny new fantasy toy as a flex starter in 2025.
12 Team – 6.72. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans: Pollard’s best fantasy seasons are behind him, but can he be a solid low RB2/flex who can average 12-13 points per game? Absolutely. Tyjae Spears could miss the start of the NFL’s regular season, too.
Round 7
10 Team – 7.61. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: Remember the good old days when Kelce was an elite fantasy tight end? Well, now he’s a good fantasy tight end at a thin position who is well worth a seventh-round pick in a 10-team fantasy league.
12 Team – 7.73. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: Murray is one of my favorite quarterbacks to target in fantasy drafts. He has good weapons around him, he can run with the football and the Cardinals have one of the league’s easiest slate of games.
Round 8
10 Team – 8.80. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: See above.
12 Team – 8.96. Evan Engram, TE, Broncos: In the event that I can’t get an elite tight end, I’ll be targeting Engram at this point in drafts. He’s one season removed from a huge year, and Sean Payton’s offenses have always been tight end friendly.
Round 9
10 Team – 9.81. Deebo Samuel Sr. WR, Commanders: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. An elite wideout for a New York minute, you can now get Samuel Sr. on the cheap as a WR4 in a lot of 10-teamers. Terry McLaurin’s holdout continues, too.
12 Team – 9.97. Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers: There aren’t many fantasy analysts out there who don’t love Pearsall as a sleeper, especially when you consider we won’t see much of Brandon Aiyuk in the first half. It’s all there for Pearsall to take.
Round 10
10 Team – 10.100. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars: The Jaguars backfield might be a mess, but taking Etienne Jr. as my RB4 eliminates a lot of risk. I also think there’s a decent chance the Jaguars look to trade him during the course of the season.
12 Team – 10.120. Tyler Allgeier, RB Falcons: This is a pure handcuff move … if you are lucky enough to land Robinson in the first round, then it’s definitely a good idea to grab Allgeier as insurance. He’s one of the NFL’s best backups.
Round 11
10 Team – 11.101. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: Egbuka has seen his stock rise in training camp, and the questions surrounding when Chris Godwin will return from an ankle injury have the rookie on my radar. I love getting him here.
12 Team – 11.121. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts: Pittman Jr. is coming off a down year in 2024, but he was a valuable fantasy asset two years ago and he’s still in the prime of his career. As this team’s WR5, I’ll take the risk on him all day.
Round 12
10 Team – 12.120. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears: Welcome to the round of backups! Murray is the QB1 for both of these teams, but I like getting a young quarterback with upside to be behind my starter. Williams certainly fits the bill for me.
12 Team – 12.144. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots: Williams won’t be around at No. 120, but Maye could be in some leagues. I wouldn’t mind getting Trevor Lawrence or J.J. McCarthy, but I’m higher on Maye in his second NFL season.
Round 13
10 Team – 13.121. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys: I like Ferguson late in drafts … can you tell? His ADP makes him a potential bargain, as I can see him finishing in the top 12 in PPR points among tight ends as long as Dak Prescott stays healthy.
12 Team – 13.145. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys: See above.
Round 14
10 Team – 14.140. Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers: I’m not high on Christian McCaffrey staying healthy for a full season, so I’m trying to get Guerendo late in my drafts. He could be a solid RB2 if CMC goes down, or one heck of a nice trade bait option.
12 Team – 14.168. Braelon Allen, RB, Jets: Allen has been getting terrific reviews in Jets camp, so much so that some believe he’ll eat into Breece Hall’s workload more than we’re projecting. He’s a very worthwhile dart throw late in drafts.
Round 15
10 Team – 15.141. Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys: There is probably a team that will take a kicker before this round, and that kicker could be Aubrey. But if you wait on the position and he’s still on the board, well, Aubrey could be an asset.
12 Team – 15.169. Jake Bates, K, Lions: Based on FantasyPros ADP, Aubrey should be on the board at No. 169 overall. If that’s the case, awesome. If not, I’ll audile and take Bates, who has top-five potential behind the Lions powerful offense.
Round 16
10 Team – 16.160. Broncos defense: The Broncos enter the year with the top defense in fantasy, so this unit could be long gone if another team jumps on it earlier in the draft. But this is my perfect draft scenario, and I’d land Denver’s D here.
12 Team – 16.192. Texans defense: The Texans, Vikings, Ravens and Bills are all in the ballpark at No. 192, so I picked the defense I have ranked the highest. This unit has plenty of playmakers and a bunch of upside in fantasy leagues in 2025.
Final Roster - 10 Teams
QBs – Murray, C. Williams
RBs – K. Williams, Hampton, Henderson, Etienne Jr., Guerendo
WRs – Chase, London, Metcalf, Samuel Sr., Egbuka
TEs – Kelce, Ferguson
K - Aubrey
DEF - Broncos
Final Roster - 12 Teams
QBs – Murray, Maye
RBs – Robinson, Hubbard, Pollard, Allgeier, Allen
WRs – G. Wilson, Smith-Njigba, Metcalf, Pearsall, Pittman Jr.
TEs - Engram, Ferguson
K - Aubrey
DEF - Texans