Fab's Top Five Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Draft in 2025
Fantasy managers who want an elite fantasy quarterback will have to pay a high price in most cases, as the top five players at the position are going in the top four to five rounds based on FantasyPros ADP (average draft position). That includes two who are going in Round 2.
While taking an elite field general isn’t my jam, there are plenty of folks who will target the cream of the crop in their fantasy drafts.
Let’s take a look at my top-five fantasy quarterbacks for 2025, and what you can expect from them heading into the new fantasy football season.
Fantasy Football Top 5 QBs
1. Josh Allen, Bills (ADP – 23.0): Allen has emerged into one of the two truly elite fantasy quarterbacks in the league. He’s scored over 379 points in five straight seasons, including a 2021 campaign where he scored 402.6 points. A dual-threat weapon who has rushed for a combined 27 touchdowns over the last two seasons, Allen will be one of the first two field generals picked in the draft, most likely in Rounds 2 or 3.
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (ADP – 24.0): Jackson is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, scoring an QB fantasy record 430.4 points. He threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, while also rushing for 915 yards and another four scores. While he could be hard-pressed to duplicate that level of success in back-to-back years, Jackson is still a great bet to finish in the top three again this season.
3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (ADP – 40.0): Hurts has become one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in NFL history when it comes to scoring touchdowns. With the help of the “Tush Push,” he’s rushed for a bananas 52 touchdowns in the last four years. He’s also rushed for 600-plus yards in each of those seasons. Hurts, who can also beat teams with his arm, is a dual-threat fantasy dream come true.
4. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (ADP – 29.0): Daniels busted out in his rookie season, scoring 355.8 fantasy points. That’s one of the best fantasy seasons ever for a rookie field general. An accurate passer, Daniels had 25 touchdowns with just nine interceptions, while also rushing for 891 yards and six touchdowns. There is the fear of the sophomore slump, but it’s hard to pass on Daniels as a top-40 selection.
5. Joe Burrow, Bengals (ADP – 36.0): Burrow is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also added another 201 yards and two scores on the ground. Burrow has maybe the best duo of receivers in the NFL in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He’ll remain the leader of what figures to remain one of the elite offensive units in the league. He’s a top-50 pick.