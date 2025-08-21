Fab's Top Five Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Draft in 2025
Wide receiver is the most valuable position in fantasy football drafts, as the NFL has now become more of a passing league, resulting in a rise in production for pass catchers. While the position is deep, there are certainly an elite level of players that are virtual guarantees to post huge numbers and help manager make a playoff run.
Let’s take a look at my top-five fantasy wide receivers for 2025, and what you can expect from them heading into the new fantasy football season.
Top 5 Fantasy Football WRs
1. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (ADP – 1.0): Chase is coming off a career season, posting 1,708 yards, 17 touchdowns and a bananas 403 fantasy points. While he’s unlikely to duplicate that level of production again, Chase is still a great bet to average around 18-20 points per game in an explosive Bengals offense. Cincinnati’s offense should score a ton of points in 2025, so look for Chase to post another top-five season.
2. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (ADP – 5.0): Jefferson has been one of the elite fantasy players in the league since joining the Vikings in 2020, averaging no fewer than 18.7 points in each of the last four years. It hasn’t mattered who the quarterback is either, so don’t be worried about J.J. McCarthy hurting his value. Jefferson is dealing with a bum hamstring and should be monitored, but he’s a top-five wideout regardless.
3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (ADP – 6.0): Lamb took a statistical step back last season, as his points-per-game average went from 23.7 in 2023 to just 17.6. That was due in large part to the absence of Dak Prescott, who missed a lot of the year due to injury. With Prescott back under center and the Cowboys lacking a great running game, look for Lamb to record 300-plus fantasy points and a top-five fantasy finish.
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (ADP – 8.0): Brown has been Mr. Consistent for the Lions and fantasy fans alike, averaging 18-plus fantasy points in each of the last two seasons. He has become the top option in the Lions' explosive pass attack for quarterback Jared Goff, and there’s no reason to think he won’t see 140-plus targets once again. St. Brown should post another strong season and is well worth a first rounder.
5. Malik Nabers, Giants (ADP – 9.0): Nabers busted onto the fantasy scene last season, as he caught 109 passes on 170 targets and finished sixth in fantasy points among wideouts. He did it with lackluster (at best) quarterbacks too, and the Giants upgraded the position in adding Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart. He’s been a big banged up in camp, but Nabers remains a fantasy first-round pick and is expected to be ready for Week 1.