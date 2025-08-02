SI

Fantasy Football 101: What Are PPR (Point Per Reception) Leagues?

Michael Fabiano

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey finished his rookie season with 82 catches and 240.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues.
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey finished his rookie season with 82 catches and 240.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Fantasy football scoring has evolved since the days of the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League (GOPPL), which is considered the first-ever fantasy league. These days, commissioners and fantasy managers can choose from a number of different scoring formats, from a basic standard scoring to any number of customized formats.

However, the scoring system that has become the most popular (and the only one I play in) over the last decade is called PPR. That simply stands for “Point Per Reception.”

PPR scoring systems, where players are rewarded either a half point or a full fantasy point per catch, have become the new “standard.” It makes sense, as the NFL has become much more of a passing league, where wide receivers and pass-catching running backs are bigger threats. As a result, catches have become a bigger part of the NFL and should in turn be a prominent category in terms of your “standard” fantasy football scoring system.

Whether you go with a half-point or full point is a personal preference and should be discussed between the commissioner and league mates. Since I love scoring, I use a full (one) point. It also does a better job of rewarding a player who might have a lot of catches, but not a lot of yards.

For example, if Ladd McConkey catches seven passes for 51 yards, why should I just get 5.1 points? In full-point PPR leagues, I get 12.1 fantasy points.

That’s more like it.

If you’re a fantasy newbie, you need to know which players will benefit most from getting points for catches in an effort to have a successful draft. Maybe the best example of PPR scoring helping a player’s value in 2024 is Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

The slot man posted a very modest 699 yards and three touchdowns, which in a standard league would make him a bench player or waiver-wire fodder. However, the fact that he caught 93 passes (10th-most among wideouts) made him a low-end No. 3 receiver or flex starter. This might also be an example of why some folks like to reward half a point for a catch, since 51 percent of Robinson’s point total on the season came just from catches.

Regardless of what the reward is for a catch, commissioners and fantasy managers who aren’t in a PPR league should get with the program and join one now! If you listen to my advice, I’ll help you get the journey started … here are my updated PPR player rankings!

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

