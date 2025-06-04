Fantasy Football Draft Or Pass: Will Davante Adams Fade In Los Angeles?
Davante Adams has been one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football for nearly a decade. He’s produced more than 300 fantasy points four times in his career, and he’s scored double-digit touchdowns six times in the last nine seasons.
In his age-31 season, Adams finished 11th in fantasy points among wide receivers between Las Vegas and New York, and he did it even though he missed three games with an “injured hamstring.” (Some would say he just wanted out of Sin City. That’s another story.)
Adams also averaged 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his last seven seasons, so he’s shown no signs of a significant statistical drop-off even now that he’s in his early 30s. It should be noted, however, that Adams has seen his seasonal fantasy point total in PPR leagues decline in each of the last five years. So while he’s still a fantasy asset, his days as a truly elite, top-five fantasy wide receiver are in the rearview mirror.
Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Outlook
Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, so he’ll be on his third team in the last two years. It’s a nice landing spot for his fantasy value, as the Rams have an offensive-minded head coach, Sean McVay, and a veteran gunslinger, Matthew Stafford. Adams will be the second option in the passing game, however, behind Puka Nacua.
Still, that doesn’t mean Adams won’t be productive.
McVay’s offenses have had plenty of targets to go around, which we’ve seen in the past. In 2018, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods both scored more than 240 fantasy points. Woods and Cooper Kupp both scored more than 230 points in 2019, and Kupp went bananas in 2021 with 439.5 points. That same season, the Rams offense also saw Woods and Van Jefferson combined for more than 300 points.
Last season, Nacua averaged nearly 19 fantasy points per game. That was good enough to finish third among wideouts. Kupp averaged 14.6 points per game, which was 2.6 fewer points per game than Adams scored … and I’d argue Adams is the better of the two wide receivers. As a result, I can see him easily averaging 16-plus points per game in this offense.
Davante Adams Draft Or Pass
Adams is a Hall of Fame wide receiver who still possesses the skills to be a solid fantasy asset, even if he’s losing/sharing targets with Nacua. Stafford and Adams should develop a quick rapport, and there’s not a whole lot behind them on the wideout depth chart with Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington likely third and fourth in the passing game pecking order.
While it is rare for a wide receiver to put up elite-level numbers at age 32 or older (fewer than 20 wideouts have averaged 17-plus points per game in that range in the Super Bowl era), Adams did average 17.2 points while turning 32 this past December (Christmas Eve).
In this Rams offense, I wouldn’t expect to see any sort of drastic drop off from a year ago.
Davante Adams Fantasy Verdict
Adams is no longer an elite fantasy wideout, and he’s not being drafted as one. On the NFFC website, he’s the WR18 with an average draft position of 38. Adams comes in around the same range at Underdog Fantasy with an ADP of 31.7 as the 19th wideout off the board. In this range and in McVay’s offense, I’d have no problem drafting Adams as my WR2. Heck, Zero RB drafters might be able to get him as their third receiver or flex starter in drafts.