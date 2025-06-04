Fantasy Football Draft Or Pass: Will Marvin Harrison Jr. Leave Fans Starvin' Again?
Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of my favorite rookie breakout candidates last season. You win some, you lose some.
While he did show flashes of fantasy brilliance, like his 130-yard, two-touchdown, 29-point performance against the Rams in Week 2, MHJ failed to meet expectations overall with a WR30 finish. What’s more, he was statistically blown away by fellow rookies Brian Thomas Jr. (WR4), Malik Nabers (WR6) and Ladd McConkey (WR12).
Harrison Jr. did finish on a high note, however, scoring 15.6 and 17.3 fantasy points in his final two games. In those contests, he combined for 11 catches, 159 yards and a score.
Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Outlook
The Cardinals' offense will look mostly the same as it did a season ago with coordinator Drew Petzing calling the shots. Harrison Jr., who has bulked up this offseason, should remain the most targeted wideout on the team (he led the position with a 22.2 percent target share last season). However, tight end Trey McBride is likely to remain the top option for Kyler Murray. He led the Cardinals with a 28.1 percent target share last season.
Regardless, I don’t see Michael Wilson or Zay Jones disrupting the apple cart when it comes to Harrison Jr.’s path to an improved sophomore season. Even his dad, Marvin Sr., didn’t have a standout rookie campaign and we all know how his career finished.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft Or Pass
The quick impact of so many rookie wideouts in the last few years might make Harrison Jr.’s first-season stats a disappointment, but a season with 885 yards and eight touchdowns is not that bad at all. He also now has a full season of NFL starting experience under his belt, and his rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray should improve too.
"I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes," Harrison said about his relationship with Murray. "That's the goal you want to get to with timing."
The Cardinals also have several favorable opponents on their schedule heading into the new season, so their offense will have heightened expectations in real and fantasy football.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Verdict
Harrison Jr.’s disappointing rookie year has affected his average draft position, which hovers around 40.0 on the NFFC website. That puts him in at the WR19. The best-ball world is drafting him a few spots higher, as MHJ is the WR14 with an ADP of 25.9 over at Underdog Fantasy. By comparison, he went in the middle of the fourth round in the SI 12-Team PPR Mock Draft. Within that range (Round 3-4), I’m all in on Harrison Jr. in drafts.