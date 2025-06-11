Fantasy Football FOMO: Don't Miss Out on Drafting These 10 Players in 2025
The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) isn’t a new phenomenon, but the use of the acronym is more widespread now. It refers to the feeling (or perception) that other people are having more fun and living better lives than you.
This can happen in any aspect of life, even in the world of fantasy football.
If you’re a fantasy manager, chances are you’ve experienced your share of FOMO. Maybe you didn’t want to miss out on Jayden Daniels in 2024 drafts (I know I had FOMO with him!). Or perhaps you wanted to pick up Brian Thomas Jr. for fear that someone else would grab him and ultimately benefit from what became a significant statistical season.
You get the point.
Well, I’m here to keep you from enduring FOMO in your 2025 fantasy drafts with 10 players I will be targeting in my leagues. Whether it’s because I foresee a breakout season, or I like the value at his current ADP … or both … don’t miss out on these players in your drafts!
10 Players to Draft in Fantasy Football
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears: Williams wasn’t awful from a statistical perspective during his rookie season, but he was certainly inconsistent. The good news is the Bears added help on the offensive line, acquiring Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson, to protect Williams. The team also drafted speedy slot man Luther Burden III to replace Keenan Allen, and Williams has an offensive-minded coach in Ben Johnson. He’ll make a Year 2 leap.
Drake Maye, Patriots: Maye showed flashes of potential as a rookie, scoring 17-plus fantasy points six times in 13 games (12 starts). He also averaged 41 rushing yards in the 10 games where he played at least 43 snaps, which projects to almost 700 yards over a full 17-game slate. That’s huge. The Patriots added offensive line help for Maye, most notably rookie Will Campbell, and new weapons in Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams. I can see Maye finishing in the top 12 among fantasy quarterbacks this season.
Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: This is low-hanging fruit, but I love Jeanty’s game and I want a part of it in fantasy leagues. Now in Las Vegas after being a top-10 pick for the Raiders in the NFL Draft, he’ll be the featured back for head coach Pete Carroll. Think about the workload that Marshawn Lynch saw under Carroll in Seattle … and Jeanty is a better prospect coming out of college. I won’t overdraft Jeanty, but I certainly won’t pass on him in his rookie year.
Quinshon Judkins, Browns: Judkins is a powerful running back who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, so he has strength and some giddy up too. With Nick Chubb no longer in the mix, Judkins is the clear top option in the backfield for head coach Kevin Stefanski. That should lead to 250-plus touches in an offense that has helped backs find fantasy success in the past. Judkins will be picked as a fantasy RB2 with big upside.
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers: Christian McCaffrey is back, and all reports suggest he’s 100 percent healthy ... at least, for now. He’s played in just two full seasons since 2020, and he missed all but four games last season due to injuries. McCaffrey is also 29 years old, and for some reason, he’s still projected as a first-round pick in redrafts. I would much rather get Guerendo, who isn’t coming off the board until 144.2 at Underdog Fantasy. So, if (and when) the CMC train gets derailed again, Guerendo could be a fantasy star in 2025.
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers: Steelers fans might not love the addition of Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, but I do, and it has everything to do with Metcalf. Think about it … when was the last time Rodgers wasn’t in an offense that had a strong fantasy wideout? Whether it’s been Greg Jennings, Donald Driver, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson or Davante Adams, A-Rod brings with him the promise of a stud receiver. Metcalf is also a relative bargain in drafts right now, coming off the board as the WR28 (48.7 ADP) based on Underdog Fantasy.
Rome Odunze, Bears: Odunze showed some flashes of potential last season, scoring 20-plus points in two games despite being third in the wideout pecking order behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. With Allen no longer in the mix, however, Odunze should see his target share rise in Year 2. The Bears also added help for Caleb Williams along the offensive line, so he should be better protected and have more time to find his young teammate in 2025.
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars: I’m not sure what to expect from Hunter in Year 1. It seems he’ll play plenty of wide receiver, but how often will the Jags use him as a defensive back? Regardless, Hunter is an absolute unicorn as a potential two-way player, and I want in on the action. He won’t be the alpha on the roster with Brian Thomas Jr. in the mix, but Hunter should see his share of work with Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Evan Engram all gone.
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos: Speaking of Engram, I want plenty of shares of him based on his current ADP of 110.1. Broncos coach Sean Payton likes to utilize his tight ends in the offense when he has a prolific pass catcher at the position. Jeremy Shockey posted good totals in his system, and Jimmy Graham became a fantasy superstar in his offense. Ben Watson had a huge season (2015), and Coby Fleener posted more than 600 yards in 2016. Jared Cook also found success, as he recorded 705 yards and nine scores in 2019.
Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren landed where we all thought he would in the draft, going to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have quarterback questions, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but he could be a top-12 tight end … and his ADP is 125.5.