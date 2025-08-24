SI

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Derrick Henry Goes Round 1 In Sports Illustrated PPR League

Michael Fabiano

Ravens RB Derrick Henry was a first-round pick in the recent Sports Illustrated PPR Mock Fantasy Football Draft.
The Sports Illustrated fantasy and betting staff and friends recently held a 12-team, 14-round, full-point PPR draft that required each team to field a starting lineup with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, two flexes (RB/WR/TE), and one tight end. A kicker or a defense was not required for this mock.

The participants included me, Isaiah De Los Santos, Matt Verderame, Brian Giuffra, John Pluym, Iain MacMillan, Devon Platana, Peter Dewey, Joseph Summers, Marcus Mosher of Locked On Dynasty Football, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports and actor James Roday Rodriguez.

Below are the results of the draft with a few notes from each round in terms of what I was thinking when I was on was on the clock.

Enjoy!

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.1

Eisenberg

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.2

De Los Santos

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.3

Summers

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

1.4

Fabiano

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

1.5

Mosher

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.6

Giuffria

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.7

Verderame

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

1.8

Pluym

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

1.9

Rodriguez

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

1.10

Platana

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

1.11

Dewey

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

1.12

MacMillan

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Fabs' Notes: I had the fourth overall pick and went with Jefferson ahead of Lamb. I'm not overly concerned about his hamstring injury or J.J. McCarthy being under center, because the Vikings offense is one of the most fantasy friendly in the league.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.13

McMillan

Drake London, WR, Falcons

2.14

Dewey

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

2.15

Platana

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

2.16

Rodriguez

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jaguars

2.17

Pluym

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.18

Verderame

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2.19

Giuffria

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

2.20

Mosher

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

2.21

Fabiano

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

2.22

Summers

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

2.23

De Los Santos

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

2.24

Eisenberg

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

Fabs' Notes: I usually go wide receiver, wide receiver in the first two rounds, but I didn't like any of the wideouts more than Jacobs. He should continue to be a huge part of the Packers offense and a true featured back.

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.25

Eisenberg

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

3.26

De Los Santos

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

3.27

Summers

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

3.28

Fabiano

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

3.29

Mosher

James Cook, RB, Bills

3.30

Giuffria

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

3.31

Verderame

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

3.32

Pluym

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

3.33

Rodriguez

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

3.34

Platana

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

3.35

Dewey

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

3.36

MacMillan

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Fabs' Notes: For the second straight round, I didn't like any of the wide receivers on the board more than the best running back available, in this case, Williams. This is not my typical build, so I know I'll be taking wide receivers with each of my next two picks. A quick note ... the hype on Henderson is going to be bananas, as he was a third-round pick in this mock and went ahead of Omarion Hampton!

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.37

McMillan

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

4.38

Dewey

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

4.39

Platana

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

4.40

Rodriguez

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

4.41

Pluym

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

4.42

Verderame

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

4.43

Giuffria

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

4.44

Mosher

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

4.45

Fabiano

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

4.46

Summers

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

4.47

De Los Santos

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

4.48

Eisenberg

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Fabs' Notes: As I said in my previous round's notes, I was going wide receiver here and Moore was the best one on the board. I was praying Smith-Njigba or Harrison Jr. would fall to me, but it didn't happen. Still, I'm happy with Moore in this round.

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.49

Eisenberg

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

5.50

De Los Santos

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

5.51

Summers

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

5.52

Fabiano

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

5.53

Mosher

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

5.54

Giuffria

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

5.55

Verderame

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

5.56

Pluym

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

5.57

Rodriguez

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

5.58

Platana

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

5.59

Dewey

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

5.6

MacMillan

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

Fabs' Notes: I had my eyes on Worthy in this round, but he went one spot ahead of me so I took Sutton. I have no problem with that at all, as he was a WR2 based on fantasy points last season and he'll be the third wideout on this fantasy roster. I also think it's notable that two tight ends (LaPorta, Hockenson) were picked in the round, so I have to start thinking about filling the position

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.61

McMillan

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

6.62

Dewey

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

6.63

Platana

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

6.64

Rodriguez

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

6.65

Pluym

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

6.66

Verderame

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

6.67

Giuffria

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

6.68

Mosher

Tetairoa McMIllan, WR, Panthers

6.69

Fabiano

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

6.70

Summers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

6.71

De Los Santos

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

6.72

Eisenberg

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

Fabs' Notes: I might have taken Kelce here, but he was picked at the top of the round. So, I audibled and took my third running back in Pollard. There are still plenty of good quarterbacks on the board, so I'm not looking at drafting a field general just yet.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.73

Eisenberg

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

7.74

De Los Santos

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

7.75

Summers

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

7.76

Fabiano

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

7.77

Mosher

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

7.78

Giuffria

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

7.79

Verderame

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

7.80

Pluym

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

7.81

Rodriguez

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

7.82

Platana

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders

7.83

Dewey

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

7.84

MacMillan

Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

Fabs' Notes: I passed on a tight end again, instead taking my fourth wide receiver in Olave. I know there are a ton of question marks about the Saints offense and their quarterback situation, but I don't mind rolling the dice on Olave as a No. 4 fantasy wideout.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.85

McMillan

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

8.86

Dewey

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

8.87

Platana

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

8.88

Rodriguez

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

8.89

Pluym

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

8.90

Verderame

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

8.91

Giuffria

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

8.92

Mosher

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

8.93

Fabiano

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

8.94

Summers

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

8.95

De Los Santos

David Njoku, TE, Browns

8.96

Eisenberg

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

Fabs' Notes: I've been getting a lot of share of Murray, and I didn't want to lose him. Thus, I took the mobile quarterback instead of grabbing a tight end. I'm big on the Cardinals field general this year, as I love rushing quarterbacks and he has a very favorable schedule in 2025.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.97

Eisenberg

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

9.98

De Los Santos

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

9.99

Summers

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

9.100

Fabiano

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

9.101

Mosher

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

9.102

Giuffria

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

9.103

Verderame

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

9.104

Pluym

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

9.105

Rodriguez

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

9.106

Platana

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

9.107

Dewey

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

9.108

MacMillan

Nick Chubb, RB, Texans

Fabs' Notes: I would have taken Warren here, but he went a few spots ahead of me. So, since I don't mind taking a gamble if it makes sense, I took Mixon. I have no idea when he's coming back, but I just couldn't pass on him in the ninth round as a RB4. Maybe it'll bear fruit, maybe not.

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.109

McMillan

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

10.11

Dewey

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

10.111

Platana

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

10.112

Rodriguez

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

10.113

Pluym

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

10.114

Verderame

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

10.115

Giuffria

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

10.116

Mosher

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

10.117

Fabiano

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

10.118

Summers

Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers

10.119

De Los Santos

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

10.120

Eisenberg

Tank Bigbsy, RB, Jaguars

Fabs' Notes: I was hoping Ferguson would fall to me in this round, but it didn't happen. What's more, Loveland, Pitts and Smith also came off the board. As a result, I decided to punt the tight end spot down the line a bit longer and take Downs. He has WR3 upside if he can avoid injuries.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.121

Eisenberg

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

11.122

De Los Santos

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

11.123

Summers

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

11.124

Fabiano

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

11.125

Mosher

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

11.126

Giuffria

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

11.127

Verderame

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

11.128

Pluym

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

11.129

Rodriguez

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos

11.130

Platana

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

11.131

Dewey

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

11.132

MacMillan

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

Fabs' Notes: I finally took a tight end in Tucker, who finished 10th in fantasy points among tight ends last season. He's not the sexiest pick and I was hoping to get a tight end in one of the previous two rounds, but that's what sometimes happens when you miss or avoid a run.

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.133

McMillan

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

12.134

Dewey

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

12.135

Platana

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

12.136

Rodriguez

Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

12.137

Pluym

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

12.138

Verderame

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

12.139

Giuffria

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

12.140

Mosher

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

12.141

Fabiano

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

12.142

Summers

Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

12.143

De Los Santos

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

12.144

Eisenberg

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Fabs' Notes: Since I don't have a high-end tight end, I took Ertz behind Kraft so I can play the matchups with them each week. Ertz might not be a spring chicken, but he continues to put up good numbers and is one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets.

Round 13

Round/Pick

Team

Player

13.145

Eisenberg

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

13.146

De Los Santos

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

13.147

Summers

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

13.148

Fabiano

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

13.149

Mosher

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

13.150

Giuffria

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

13.151

Verderame

Josh Palmer, WR, Bills

13.152

Pluym

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

13.153

Rodriguez

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

13.154

Platana

Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots

13.155

Dewey

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

13.156

MacMillan

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

Fabs' Notes: I wouldn't call this a homer pick as much as it was a potential bargain pick. While I love my QB1 in Murray, I also love getting Prescott as my QB2. I don't think he's that far off from Murray in terms of value, and I landed him in Round 13.

Round 14

Round/Pick

Team

Player

14.157

McMillan

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

14.158

Dewey

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

14.159

Platana

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

14.160

Rodriguez

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

14.161

Pluym

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

14.162

Verderame

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

14.163

Giuffria

Don’t'e Thornton, WR, Raiders

14.164

Mosher

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

14.165

Fabiano

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

14.166

Sunmers

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

14.167

De Los Santos

Ray Davis, RB, Bills

14.168

Eisenberg

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Fabs' Notes: I wanted Croskey-Merritt (this mock was held before the hype machine started up), so I took a flier on Marks. Chubb will likely start for the Texans until Mixon returns, but I don't mind taking a free chance on a rookie back who might get some work.

