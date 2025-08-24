Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Derrick Henry Goes Round 1 In Sports Illustrated PPR League
The Sports Illustrated fantasy and betting staff and friends recently held a 12-team, 14-round, full-point PPR draft that required each team to field a starting lineup with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, two flexes (RB/WR/TE), and one tight end. A kicker or a defense was not required for this mock.
The participants included me, Isaiah De Los Santos, Matt Verderame, Brian Giuffra, John Pluym, Iain MacMillan, Devon Platana, Peter Dewey, Joseph Summers, Marcus Mosher of Locked On Dynasty Football, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports and actor James Roday Rodriguez.
Below are the results of the draft with a few notes from each round in terms of what I was thinking when I was on was on the clock.
Enjoy!
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
Eisenberg
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.2
De Los Santos
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.3
Summers
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.4
Fabiano
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.5
Mosher
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.6
Giuffria
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.7
Verderame
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
1.8
Pluym
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.9
Rodriguez
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
1.10
Platana
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.11
Dewey
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.12
MacMillan
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
Fabs' Notes: I had the fourth overall pick and went with Jefferson ahead of Lamb. I'm not overly concerned about his hamstring injury or J.J. McCarthy being under center, because the Vikings offense is one of the most fantasy friendly in the league.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
McMillan
Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.14
Dewey
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
2.15
Platana
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
2.16
Rodriguez
Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jaguars
2.17
Pluym
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.18
Verderame
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
2.19
Giuffria
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
2.20
Mosher
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.21
Fabiano
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.22
Summers
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
2.23
De Los Santos
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.24
Eisenberg
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Fabs' Notes: I usually go wide receiver, wide receiver in the first two rounds, but I didn't like any of the wideouts more than Jacobs. He should continue to be a huge part of the Packers offense and a true featured back.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
Eisenberg
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.26
De Los Santos
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.27
Summers
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
3.28
Fabiano
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
3.29
Mosher
James Cook, RB, Bills
3.30
Giuffria
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
3.31
Verderame
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
3.32
Pluym
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
3.33
Rodriguez
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
3.34
Platana
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.35
Dewey
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.36
MacMillan
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Fabs' Notes: For the second straight round, I didn't like any of the wide receivers on the board more than the best running back available, in this case, Williams. This is not my typical build, so I know I'll be taking wide receivers with each of my next two picks. A quick note ... the hype on Henderson is going to be bananas, as he was a third-round pick in this mock and went ahead of Omarion Hampton!
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
McMillan
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
4.38
Dewey
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
4.39
Platana
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
4.40
Rodriguez
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
4.41
Pluym
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.42
Verderame
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
4.43
Giuffria
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
4.44
Mosher
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
4.45
Fabiano
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.46
Summers
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
4.47
De Los Santos
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.48
Eisenberg
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Fabs' Notes: As I said in my previous round's notes, I was going wide receiver here and Moore was the best one on the board. I was praying Smith-Njigba or Harrison Jr. would fall to me, but it didn't happen. Still, I'm happy with Moore in this round.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
Eisenberg
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
5.50
De Los Santos
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
5.51
Summers
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
5.52
Fabiano
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
5.53
Mosher
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
5.54
Giuffria
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
5.55
Verderame
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
5.56
Pluym
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
5.57
Rodriguez
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.58
Platana
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
5.59
Dewey
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
5.6
MacMillan
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
Fabs' Notes: I had my eyes on Worthy in this round, but he went one spot ahead of me so I took Sutton. I have no problem with that at all, as he was a WR2 based on fantasy points last season and he'll be the third wideout on this fantasy roster. I also think it's notable that two tight ends (LaPorta, Hockenson) were picked in the round, so I have to start thinking about filling the position
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
McMillan
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
6.62
Dewey
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
6.63
Platana
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
6.64
Rodriguez
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
6.65
Pluym
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
6.66
Verderame
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
6.67
Giuffria
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
6.68
Mosher
Tetairoa McMIllan, WR, Panthers
6.69
Fabiano
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
6.70
Summers
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
6.71
De Los Santos
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
6.72
Eisenberg
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
Fabs' Notes: I might have taken Kelce here, but he was picked at the top of the round. So, I audibled and took my third running back in Pollard. There are still plenty of good quarterbacks on the board, so I'm not looking at drafting a field general just yet.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
Eisenberg
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
7.74
De Los Santos
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
7.75
Summers
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
7.76
Fabiano
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
7.77
Mosher
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
7.78
Giuffria
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
7.79
Verderame
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
7.80
Pluym
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
7.81
Rodriguez
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
7.82
Platana
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders
7.83
Dewey
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
7.84
MacMillan
Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks
Fabs' Notes: I passed on a tight end again, instead taking my fourth wide receiver in Olave. I know there are a ton of question marks about the Saints offense and their quarterback situation, but I don't mind rolling the dice on Olave as a No. 4 fantasy wideout.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
McMillan
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
8.86
Dewey
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
8.87
Platana
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans
8.88
Rodriguez
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
8.89
Pluym
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
8.90
Verderame
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
8.91
Giuffria
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
8.92
Mosher
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
8.93
Fabiano
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
8.94
Summers
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
8.95
De Los Santos
David Njoku, TE, Browns
8.96
Eisenberg
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
Fabs' Notes: I've been getting a lot of share of Murray, and I didn't want to lose him. Thus, I took the mobile quarterback instead of grabbing a tight end. I'm big on the Cardinals field general this year, as I love rushing quarterbacks and he has a very favorable schedule in 2025.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
Eisenberg
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
9.98
De Los Santos
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
9.99
Summers
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
9.100
Fabiano
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
9.101
Mosher
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
9.102
Giuffria
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
9.103
Verderame
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
9.104
Pluym
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
9.105
Rodriguez
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
9.106
Platana
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
9.107
Dewey
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
9.108
MacMillan
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans
Fabs' Notes: I would have taken Warren here, but he went a few spots ahead of me. So, since I don't mind taking a gamble if it makes sense, I took Mixon. I have no idea when he's coming back, but I just couldn't pass on him in the ninth round as a RB4. Maybe it'll bear fruit, maybe not.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
McMillan
Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
10.11
Dewey
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers
10.111
Platana
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
10.112
Rodriguez
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
10.113
Pluym
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
10.114
Verderame
Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
10.115
Giuffria
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
10.116
Mosher
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
10.117
Fabiano
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
10.118
Summers
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers
10.119
De Los Santos
Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons
10.120
Eisenberg
Tank Bigbsy, RB, Jaguars
Fabs' Notes: I was hoping Ferguson would fall to me in this round, but it didn't happen. What's more, Loveland, Pitts and Smith also came off the board. As a result, I decided to punt the tight end spot down the line a bit longer and take Downs. He has WR3 upside if he can avoid injuries.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.121
Eisenberg
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
11.122
De Los Santos
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
11.123
Summers
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
11.124
Fabiano
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
11.125
Mosher
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
11.126
Giuffria
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
11.127
Verderame
Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins
11.128
Pluym
Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers
11.129
Rodriguez
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos
11.130
Platana
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
11.131
Dewey
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints
11.132
MacMillan
Christian Kirk, WR, Texans
Fabs' Notes: I finally took a tight end in Tucker, who finished 10th in fantasy points among tight ends last season. He's not the sexiest pick and I was hoping to get a tight end in one of the previous two rounds, but that's what sometimes happens when you miss or avoid a run.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.133
McMillan
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
12.134
Dewey
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
12.135
Platana
Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens
12.136
Rodriguez
Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
12.137
Pluym
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings
12.138
Verderame
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
12.139
Giuffria
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
12.140
Mosher
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
12.141
Fabiano
Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders
12.142
Summers
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
12.143
De Los Santos
Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
12.144
Eisenberg
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
Fabs' Notes: Since I don't have a high-end tight end, I took Ertz behind Kraft so I can play the matchups with them each week. Ertz might not be a spring chicken, but he continues to put up good numbers and is one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets.
Round 13
Round/Pick
Team
Player
13.145
Eisenberg
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
13.146
De Los Santos
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
13.147
Summers
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns
13.148
Fabiano
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
13.149
Mosher
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons
13.150
Giuffria
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
13.151
Verderame
Josh Palmer, WR, Bills
13.152
Pluym
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
13.153
Rodriguez
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
13.154
Platana
Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots
13.155
Dewey
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
13.156
MacMillan
Will Shipley, RB, Eagles
Fabs' Notes: I wouldn't call this a homer pick as much as it was a potential bargain pick. While I love my QB1 in Murray, I also love getting Prescott as my QB2. I don't think he's that far off from Murray in terms of value, and I landed him in Round 13.
Round 14
Round/Pick
Team
Player
14.157
McMillan
Cam Ward, QB, Titans
14.158
Dewey
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
14.159
Platana
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
14.160
Rodriguez
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
14.161
Pluym
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers
14.162
Verderame
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
14.163
Giuffria
Don’t'e Thornton, WR, Raiders
14.164
Mosher
Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots
14.165
Fabiano
Woody Marks, RB, Texans
14.166
Sunmers
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
14.167
De Los Santos
Ray Davis, RB, Bills
14.168
Eisenberg
Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers
Fabs' Notes: I wanted Croskey-Merritt (this mock was held before the hype machine started up), so I took a flier on Marks. Chubb will likely start for the Texans until Mixon returns, but I don't mind taking a free chance on a rookie back who might get some work.