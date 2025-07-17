Fantasy Football Quarterbacks In Contract Years: Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson Have Most at Stake
The current state of sports and the athletes who play them are all about dead presidents (aka money). The better you perform on the field, the better the chance you have to get a big contract that can set up you and several generations of your family from a financial standpoint.
As a result, it makes sense for fantasy fans to know which players might be extra motivated to have big statistical seasons in an effort to land a huge future deal.
In the case of the quarterbacks, unfortunately, we’re not going to get much help from this research. The biggest names at the position who are in contract years are either much older or hold limited fantasy value. Still, for the sake of covering all our bases, here’s a look at the five signal-callers who could have some extra motivation to perform this upcoming year. Also, here are my latest fantasy football QB rankings.
Fantasy Football QBs In Contract Years
Aaron Rodgers, Steelers: Money won’t be a motivating factor for Rodgers, as he’s not coming back to the NFL in 2026. However, he’ll definitely want to get the bad taste of being in New York out of his mouth and end his Hall of Fame career on a higher note with the Steelers. Based on his current ADP (183.4), Rodgers could actually become a bargain.
Russell Wilson, Giants: Wilson has gone from being one of the best quarterbacks in the league to a journeyman. The Giants will be his fifth team since 2021. At 36, he’s not about to revert to his younger, more productive days. Still, Wilson won’t roll over and let rookie Jaxson Dart take the starting role, and he might want to continue his career in 2026.
Daniel Jones, Colts: Jones signed a one-year deal with the Colts, and reports suggest he has the inside track on the starting job ahead of Anthony Richardson. So, not only does he have motivation to play well and earn the top spot on the depth chart, but Jones also could make some money moving forward with a productive season. Could he be a sleeper?
Kenny Pickett, Browns: Pickett is one of the latest first-round busts among quarterbacks, playing for his third team in the last three years. He’d certainly be wise to play at a high level (or as high as he can), or Pickett could find himself branded no more than an NFL backup as he heads into free agency in 2026. At this point, he has little value in redraft leagues.
Joe Flacco, Browns: The fact that I have Pickett and Flacco listed in the top five shows just how few notable quarterbacks are in contract years. Flacco, entering his age-40 season, has little motivation from a financial standpoint. He could be looking to bolster any sort of Hall of Fame hopes he might have, but that’s about all for Flacco in 2025.
