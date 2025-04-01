Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top three prospects, Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and next up is Alabama Crimson Tide field general Jalen Milroe.
Jalen Milroe Height, Weight
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 217 pounds
Jalen Milroe College Stats
- 2021 Alabama: 41 pass yards, TD, INT, 57 rush yards
- 2022 Alabama: 297 pass yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 263 rush yards, TD
- 2023 Alabama: 2,834 pass yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs, 531 rush yards, 12 TDs
- 2024 Alabama: 2,844 pass yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 726 rush yards, 20 TDs
Overview
Milroe started his collegiate career playing behind Bryce Young (2021-2022) before taking over as the starter in 2023. Over the next two seasons, he averaged around 2,800 passing yards and threw for a combined 39 touchdowns. Milroe also rushed for a combined 1,257 yards and scored 32 touchdowns on the ground. He graded well with PFF in his final season at Alabama, ranking fourth among quarterbacks behind only Ward, Dart and Sanders.
Milroe has a huge arm and can make big throws downfield, which he showed off with his 9.1 aDOT last season. That ranked tied for sixth among FBS quarterbacks with at least 300 drop backs. He also displayed his lightning-fast speed at his Pro Day, running a 4.37 40-yard dash. That was better than the 4.4 dash he recorded at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s that speed and running ability that makes Milroe an interesting fantasy football prospect.
Milroe does need to improve on his accuracy at the next level, and chances are good he’ll be given time to develop behind a veteran as a rookie … much like fellow Alabama alum, Jalen Hurts. That doesn’t mean Milroe will be the next Hurts, but there are definitely a few similarities in their skill set. He’s certainly a player to watch for in the upcoming draft.
Best Fantasy Landing Spots
- New York Giants (No. 65 overall)
- Cleveland Browns (No. 66)
- Las Vegas Raiders (No. 68)
- Dallas Cowboys (No. 76)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 83)
Milroe isn’t going to be a first-round pick, but he does project as a second or third rounder. The teams that would be interested likely have a veteran on the roster who Milroe can learn behind for a year or two before a potential move up the depth chart. In that sort of situation, the Steelers make some sense with the No. 83 overall pick.
The Giants could also take him at No. 65, and the Browns could grab him at No. 67. The Raiders could have some interest too, making Milroe a potential pick at No. 68. The Cowboys have also talked about adding a rookie quarterback in the draft to back up Dak Prescott, and they pick at No. 76 in Round 3.
Regardless, Milroe will likely be more of a backup in his rookie campaign. Should he land on a team that allows him a chance to start, and that list of teams is limited, Milroe will be a player to keep tabs on in re-draft. But for now, before the draft, I see him as more of a long-term, dynasty pick next season. I do love his upside in terms of fantasy value, however.