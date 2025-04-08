Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Arizona Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman-winning WR/CB Travis Hunter, and now I’ll break down another top fantasy prospect, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
Tetairoa McMillan Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-4 1/8
Weight: 219 pounds
Tetairoa McMillan College Stats
2022 Arizona: 39 rec, 702 yards, 8 TDs
2023 Arizona: 90 rec, 1,402 rush yards, 10 TDs
2024 Arizona: 84 rec, 1,319 yards, 8 TDs
Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 78.1% Slot 21.6%
McMillan had a strong career at Arizona, starting in 2022 when he set a Wildcats record for the most receiving yards produced by a true freshman. He went on to produce strong totals as a sophomore, and his first regular-season game of 2024 saw him total 10 catches, 304 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over New Mexico. He had 100-plus yards in four other games, including a 202-yard performance against West Virginia.
Based on PPF data, McMillan graded as the seventh-best offensive player at his position. He finished sixth in receptions, second in receiving yards, eighth in yards per route run, and 16th in average depth of target (aDOT). His great size and athleticism made him successful in contested catches, as McMillan finished sixth in contested catch targets and fourth in total contested catches in 2024. He was also tough to bring down, finishing tied for second (29) among FBS wide receivers in terms of Missed Forced Tackles After A Reception.
Tetairoa McMillan Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall)
2. Carolina Panthers (No. 8)
3. New Orleans Saints (No. 9)
4. Dallas Cowboys (No. 12)
5. Seattle Seahawks (No. 18)
In terms of potential fantasy production as a rookie, there’s no shortage of teams that could use McMillan. The Raiders lack a true alpha wideout and could pair the rookie with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in their pass attack. I'm not sure this is realistic, though, as the Silver & Black have more often targeted speedy receivers in the draft. McMillan could also land with the Panthers, who have some young wideouts in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker but no one with McMillan's potential.
The Saints need offensive weapons and could target McMillan to be a potential No. 1 wide receiver. Chris Olave is still on the roster, but he’s dealt with concussion issues. Rashid Shaheed is talented but also has durability questions. The newly-signed Brandin Cooks is past his prime. Speaking of Cooks, his departure from the Cowboys could lead them to target the Arizona product as a No. 2 option alongside CeeDee Lamb.
Should he slide outside of the top 15 overall picks, McMillan could be a nice addition for the Seahawks. With DK Metcalf now in Pittsburgh, Seattle could use a new physical wideout to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. That might not be a great landing spot in for immediate fantasy gratification, but McMillan would become a nice long-term asset.