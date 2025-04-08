Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Colorado Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. Let’s start with a player who might or might not have fantasy value at the next level, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Travis Hunter Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot 3/8
Weight: 188 pounds
Travis Hunter College Stats
2023 Colorado: 57 rec, 721 rush yards, 5 TDs
2024 Colorado: 96 rec, 1,258 yards, 15 TDs
Travis Hunter Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 94.3% Slot 5.7%
Hunter is an absolute unicorn of an athlete. In his final season at Colorado, he played at a high level at both wide receiver and cornerback, leading to a Heisman Trophy win. Based on PPF data, he played 1,443 combined snaps between the two positions. As a point of comparison, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan played 716 snaps … all season!
As a wideout, Hunter finished third in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and second in touchdowns while running the majority of his routes on the perimeter. He was sixth in offensive PFF grades at the position (minimum 85 targets), and he was fourth in receiving grades. Hunter ranked in the top 30 in both yards after contact and contested catches, and he dropped just three on-target passes all season. What’s more, he ranked tied for 10th in Missed Tackles Forced After A Reception and was third in NFL Passer Rating when Targeted.
On the defensive side of the football, Hunter was equally as effective. He ranked fourth in PFF’s defensive players grade, dropping back into coverage 399 times (and that’s with him playing wide receiver too)! Hunter allowed just 200 receiving yards (9.4 yards per catch), and just one wideout scored a touchdown against him. Despite ranking 44th in coverage snaps, Hunter also ranked tied for seventh among FBS cornerbacks in interceptions (4).
Travis Hunter Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall)
2. New York Giants (No. 3)
3. New England Patriots (No. 4)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5)
5. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6)
Hunter’s best fantasy landing spot is almost impossible to suggest because no one knows how much he’ll be used as a receiver vs. defensive back. If he lands with the Browns and they decide to use him as more of a receiver (which has been reported), for example, that would obviously be a great fantasy fit. Ultimately, we won’t know how he’ll be used on offense or defense (or both) until Hunter’s name is called and we get into offseason rookie camps.
Will Hunter be like his college coach, Deion Sanders, and be used as a cornerback who plays wide receiver at times? Or, will he be used more often as a wideout who sees some time on defense? No one knows yet, and that’s why I have his best landing spots at No. 2 to No. 6 overall (that assumes the Titans will draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1).
Amid the uncertainty around Hunter, there’s one thing that is for certain … no matter where Hunter lands, he’s going to become a star at his eventual position. From a fantasy football perspective, of course, we’re hoping that position is on the offensive side of the football.