Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Iowa Running Back Kaleb Johnson
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the upcoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. Next up on my list of the top players, let’s take a look at Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
Kaleb Johnson Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 224 pounds
Kaleb Johnson College Stats
2022 Iowa: 779 rush yards, 6 TDs, 4 rec, 27 yards
2023 Iowa: 463 rush yards, 3 TDs, 3 rec, 25 yards
2024 Iowa: 1,537 rush yards, 21 TDs, 22 rec, 188 yards, 2 TDs
Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 80% Gap 20%
Johnson started six games as a freshman in 2022, rushing for 779 yards. That was a record for a freshman at Iowa. He started five of 10 games the following year, as he was dealing with a high ankle sprain that limited his time and statistical success. In 2024, Johnson had his breakout season, finishing fourth among FBS running backs in rushing yards. Based on PFF’s grading system, he ranked tied with TreVeyon Henderson as the RB16.
A big back at 224 pounds, Johnson can thrive in a zone-blocking scheme at the next level. He showed that last season, averaging 6.4 yards per rush behind a powerful Hawkeyes offensive line. Johnson also recorded the third-most rushing yards after contact and was tied for 10th in Missed Tackles Forced After A Rush. He was third in designed runs of 15-plus yards and ranked second in breakaway runs behind Ashton Jeanty.
In terms of his skills as a receiver, Johnson won’t be confused for Christian McCaffrey. Still, he has good hands and produced a career-best 22 catches in his final collegiate campaign. Johnson wasn’t asked to do a lot of pass-protecting, so he will need work at the next level.
Kaleb Johnson Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Chicago Bears (No. 39 or No. 41 overall)
2. Dallas Cowboys (No. 44)
3. Denver Broncos (No. 51)
4. Cleveland Browns (No. 67)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 83)
Johnson has a chance to develop into a nice starter at the NFL level, especially if he lands with a team that deploys a zone-blocking scheme. Most scouts see him as a second or third-round pick, and several teams could call his name at that point in the NFL Draft.
In terms of draft order, the Bears have two picks in the second round and could use one on a bigger back to pair with D’Andre Swift. That’s not an ideal scenario in fantasy, at least in Year 1. The Cowboys could take Johnson as their running back of the future, and I’d guess he’d be ahead of Javonte Williams and certainly Miles Sanders once the 2025 season started.
If Johnson falls out of the top 50 overall picks, the Broncos could grab him at No. 51 to replace Williams as their starter. The Browns would also be a nice landing spot for Johnson, as he would replace another physical running back, Nick Chubb. The Steelers could also use a new lead back to pair with Jaylen Warren with Najee Harris in Los Angeles.
Speaking of the Chargers, they might take Johnson to play alongside or behind Harris in Year 1. Harris is only under contract for one year, so Johnson could take over for coach Jim Harbaugh in his second NFL season. That would be a great fit in Greg Roman’s offense.