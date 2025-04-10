Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Iowa State Wide Receiver Jayden Higgins
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects. Now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, and next up is Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins.
Jayden Higgins Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-4 1/8
Weight: 214 pounds
Jayden Higgins College Stats
2023 Iowa State: 53 rec, 983 rush yards, 6 TDs
2024 Iowa State: 87 rec, 1,183 yards, 9 TDs
Jayden Higgins Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 71.8% Slot 28.2%
Higgins began his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky (2021-2022) before he entered the transfer portal and enrolled at Iowa State. He made an impact as a junior, averaging 17.5 yards per catch while averaging 2.63 yards per route run and a 12.1 average depth of target (aDOT). Higgins was even better last season, posting career bests across the board. He was the highest-graded wide receiver based on PFF data (minimum 60 targets).
The big, physical wideout finished eighth at the position in catches, ninth in receiving yards, and tied for 14th in touchdown catches. He was also in the top 25 in terms of yards per route run, and Higgins recorded 11 contested catches. While Higgins isn’t particularly fast (he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine), he projects as a possession receiver who can create separation and has the tools to work both on the outside and the inside.
Jayden Higgins Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Washington Commanders (No. 61 overall)
2. Buffalo Bills (No. 62)
3. Cleveland Browns (No. 67)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 68)
5. New York Jets (No. 73)
Higgins is considered a potential Day 2 prospect, and I have him coming off the board late in the second round or early in the third. The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel Sr., but the rest of their wideout depth chart beyond Terry McLaurin isn’t exciting. The Bills signed Joshua Palmer, but that doesn't mean they won’t target another receiver in the draft. Higgins could be a fit for the AFC East leaders towards the end of Round 2.
Should he slide into the third round, the Browns could be a nice landing spot if the team doesn’t use any of its first two picks on a receiver. The Raiders would be an interesting option too, as the team lacks wideout depth and could use a player like Higgins as a potential starter in Year 1. He could also be an option for the Jets, who could be looking for a starter alongside Garrett Wilson assuming the team parts ways with Allen Lazard in the spring.