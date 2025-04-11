Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Miami Tight End Elijah Arroyo
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the tight ends. I started with Penn State standout Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland, and now I'll examine Miami's Elijah Arroyo.
Elijah Arroyo Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-5 1/8
Weight: 250 pounds
Elijah Arroyo College Stats
2021 Miami: 5 rec, 86 yards, TD
2022: Miami: 5 rec, 66 yards
2023 Miami: 1 rec, 11 yards
2024 Miami: 35 rec, 590 yards, 7 TDs
Elijah Arroyo Fantasy Profile
2024 Pass Snaps: Wide 5.8% Slot 50.3% Inline 39.9%
Arroyo was barely used in the Hurricanes offense as a true freshman in 2021, and a torn ACL cost him all but four games the following year. His rehab and recovery extended into the 2023 campaign, so his statistics left much to be desired. Arroyo got healthy and had his breakout season in 2024, however, posting 590 yards and seven touchdown catches.
PFF graded Arroyo tied for 20th among FBS tight ends (minimum 30 targets) last season, and only one player at the position averaged more yards per catch … Arroyo posted a stellar 17. Also, the Miami standout finished sixth in terms of NFL Passer Rating When Targeted. In all, Arroyo has the tools to be an effective offensive weapon at the next level. However, the fact that he missed most of two seasons due to an injured knee could be cause for concern.
Elijah Arroyo Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Tennessee Titans (No. 103 or No. 120 overall)
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 107)
3. New York Jets (No. 110)
4. Indianapolis Colts (No. 117)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 125)
Arroyo is projected to be a Day 3 selection, and I have him drawing interest at the top of the fourth round. The Titans already have Chig Okonkwo on their roster, but Arroyo could still be an option, assuming they draft Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Remember, Arroyo was Ward’s security blanket in the passing game in their first season together with the Hurricanes.
The Jaguars have Brenton Strange on their roster, but I can still see them bringing in Arroyo as competition after the release of Evan Engram. The Jets are also a nice landing spot if we assume they pass on Penn State’s Tyler Warren in the first round. The same sort of scenario goes for the Colts, who are also a favorite to land Warren in Round 1. Should they go in a different direction, Arroyo would be a natural fit for them in the draft’s fourth round.
The Chargers have Will Dissly and signed Tyler Conklin, but I don’t think that precludes them from adding a young tight end. If coach Jim Harbaugh can’t land Michigan’s Colston Loveland in the first round, he might take a look at Arroyo towards the end of Round 4.