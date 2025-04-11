Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Michigan Tight End Colston Loveland
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the tight ends. I’ve written about the top player at the position, Tyler Warren, so let’s cover the next-best tight end prospect, Michigan’s Colston Loveland.
Colston Loveland Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-5 3/4
Weight: 248 pounds
Colston Loveland College Stats
2022: Michigan: 16 rec, 235 yards, TD
2023 Michigan: 45 rec, 649 yards, 4 TDs
2024 Michigan: 56 rec, 582 yards, 5 TDs
Colston Loveland Fantasy Profile
2024 Pass Snaps: Wide 18.6% Slot 47.6% Inline 32.5%
Loveland played in 14 games as a freshman for Michigan in 2022 and was a huge asset for the offense in his final two seasons. In that time, he posted a combined 101 catches, 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns. That includes 649 yards during the Wolverines’ National Championship campaign of 2023 while catching passes from J.J. McCarthy.
Last season, Loveland was sixth among tight ends based on PFF’s grading data. He ranked fifth in catches and yards per route run, 11th in receiving yards, and posted an average depth of target of 7.1. Some of his stats decreased compared to his 2023 season, but that was due mostly to the departure of McCarthy and some shaky quarterback play.
At the next level, Loveland will utilize his athleticism and pass-catching skills to create mismatches in the passing game. He’s also a good and willing blocker, so Loveland can work in-line as well. He has a chance to be a fantasy asset during this rookie campaign.
Colston Loveland Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Indianapolis Colts (No. 14 overall)
2. Seattle Seahawks (No. 18)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22)
4. Los Angeles Rams (No. 26)
5. New York Giants (No. 34)
Penn State’s Tyler Warren is considered the top tight end prospect, and I think he’s the only player at the position who could be picked in the top 12 (maybe even as high as No. 7 to the New York Jets). Loveland will be the next tight end picked, and he could land with the Colts if Warren is off the board. That would be a nice fit from a fantasy football perspective.
Beyond the top 15, Loveland could land in the Great Northwest. Noah Fant hasn’t been much of a fantasy asset in Seattle, and he’s a free agent in 2026. I could also easily see him wearing the powder blues for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would be reunited with his former collegiate coach Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts have a crowded tight end room, so this would be more of a long-term fantasy scenario.
Should Loveland slide out of the top 25 overall selections, coach Sean McVay and the Rams could have some interest with Tyler Higbee entering the final year of his contract. If he falls out of the first round (which seems unlikely), the Giants could grab Loveland at No. 34)