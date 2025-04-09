Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Mississippi Wide Receiver Tre Harris
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman Trophy winning WR/CB Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, and next up is Mississippi perimeter man Tre Harris.
Tre Harris Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-2 3/8
Weight: 205 pounds
Tre Harris College Stats
2020 Louisiana Tech: 1 rec, 20 yards
2021 Louisiana Tech: 40rec, 462 yards, 4 TDs
2022 Louisiana Tech: 65 rec, 935 yards, 10 TDs
2023 Mississippi: 54 rec, 985 rush yards, 8 TDs
2024 Mississippi: 60 rec, 1,030 yards, 7 TDs
Tre Harris Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 86% Slot 13.6%
Harris began his collegiate career with Louisiana Tech, earning First Team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 before entering the transfer portal and taking his talents to Ole Miss. He produced 985 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Rebels, and his 2024 totals would have been eye-popping had he not missed four games due to hip and groin ailments. In the eight games he played, Harris had 1,030 yards and seven scores.
The talented perimeter man graded well in his final collegiate season, ranking second at his position (minimum 70 targets) based on PFF data. Harris ranked 14th in yards after catch, had a 12.0 average depth of target (aDOT), and led the nation in yards per route run. What’s more, Harris was also at the top of the list in NFL Passer Rating When Targeted.
Tre Harris Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Houston Texans (No. 58 overall)
2. Cleveland Browns (No. 67)
3. New Orleans Saints (No. 71)
4. Dallas Cowboys (No. 76)
5. Arizona Cardinals (No. 78)
Harris is projected to be a Day 2 pick, and I have him coming off the board later in Round 2 or into the start of Round 3. The Texans need a wide receiver with Tank Dell out for the season, so Harris could come right in and compete to start alongside Nico Collins. The Browns have needs almost everywhere on the offensive side, and Harris could be a target if they don’t add a wideout in one of their first two picks, including the No. 2 overall spot.
The Saints have wide receiver depth on the surface, but Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have injury concerns and Brandin Cooks is past his prime. New Orleans has also been tied to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 9 overall, so they could pair the former Rebels. The Cowboys need a No. 2 wideout with the departure of Cooks, and the Cardinals could look to grab Harris as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. in their offense.