Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: North Carolina Running Back Omarion Hampton
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. I started with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and now it’s time to focus on the second-best prospect at the position heading into the draft, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.
Omarion Hampton Height, Weight
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Weight: 221 pounds
Omarion Hampton College Stats
- 2022 North Carolina: 401 rush yards, 6 TDs, 6 rec, 40 yards, TD
- 2023 North Carolina: 1,504 rush yards, 15 TDs, 29 rec, 222 yards, TD
- 2024 North Carolina: 1,660 rush yards, 15 TDs, 38 rec, 373 yards, 2 TDs
Omarion Hampton Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 61% Gap 39%
Hampton spent his three seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, during which time his rushing totals increased every year. He started his statistical breakout in 2023, rushing for 1,504 yards and catching 29 passes out of the backfield. He took his statistical success a step further last season, however, rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 scores. That rushing yardage was good for second among FBS running backs, behind only Ashton Jeanty.
Hampton was also graded as the seventh-best running back in FBS by PFF, and he was tied for fifth as a runner. Hampton’s size helped him finish second in yards after contact, fifth in missed tackles forced after a rush, third in rushes of 10-plus yards, fourth in rushes of 15-plus yards and fifth in rushing yards on designed runs of more than 15 yards on the ground.
PFF also ranked Hampton in the top 20 in both receiving and pass blocking grades, so he has the tools to be a three-down running back at the next level. In fact, he’s being projected as a first-round pick in most mock drafts, once again behind only Jeanty at the position.
Omarion Hampton Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
- Dallas Cowboys (No. 12 overall)
- Denver Broncos (No. 20)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21)
- Cleveland Browns (No. 33)
- Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37)
Hampton would be a fit for any team that needs a running back, but in reality, the Cowboys, Broncos, and Steelers are the best fantasy landing spots in Round 1. Jeanty will be the first running back taken in the draft, and the highest he’ll likely go is sixth overall to the Raiders.
In terms of draft order, the Bears are the next team that could grab Hampton. However, they have bigger needs most notably on the offensive line. The Cowboys added veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the offseason, but Hampton would still be a great fit in terms of his fantasy value. The Broncos (No. 20) and Steelers (No. 21) would likely be the last two teams in the first round who would go after Hampton if he slid past the Cowboys at No. 12.
In the unlikely event that Hampton falls out of the first round altogether, the Browns (No. 33 overall) and the Raiders (No. 37) would be great fits. However, all signs point to Hampton having his name called in the first round, likely no later than No. 21 overall (Pittsburgh).