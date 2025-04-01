Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Ohio State Running Back TreVeyon Henderson
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. I started with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, so let’s move on to one of the next best prospects, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson.
TreVeyon Henderson Height, Weight
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 202 pounds
TreVeyon Henderson College Stats
- 2021 Ohio State: 1,248 rush yards, 15 TDs, 27 rec, 312 yards, 4 TDs
- 2022 Ohio State: 571 rush yards, 6 TDs, 4 rec, 28 yards, TD
- 2023 Ohio State: 926 rush yards, 11 TDs, 19 rec, 229 yards
- 2024 Ohio State: 1,016 rush yards, 10 TDs, 27 rec, 284 yards, TD
TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 45% Gap 55%
Henderson joined the Buckeyes in 2021 and was productive right out of the gate, rushing for 1,248 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns. He was voted a Freshman All-American for his performance. Henderson missed a good portion of the following year with a broken foot, and injuries limited him to just 10 games in his junior year. In 2024, he played a full slate of games, rushing for over 1,000 yards while splitting work with Quinshon Judkins.
Last season, Henderson was graded as the 12th-best running back in FBS based on his rushing skills by PFF. He averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per rush and was tied for 16th in designed runs of 15-plus yards. Henderson also averaged 4.2 yards after contact per rush, which ranked in the top 25 among FBS running backs with a minimum of 62 carries.
PFF also ranked Henderson in the top 10 in receiving grades, so he’s a capable receiver out of the backfield. He is also a good pass protector and displayed strong ball security during his collegiate career, so he has the tools to become a three-down running back in the NFL.
TreVeyon Henderson Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Cleveland Browns (No. 33 overall)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37)
3. Chicago Bears (No. 39 or No. 41)
4. Dallas Cowboys (No. 44)
5. Denver Broncos (No. 51)
Henderson is a highly-regarded prospect who some scouts believe could push into the end of the first round based on his talent. He’s more likely to come off the board in the second round, however, and there will be no shortage of potential suitors for his pro services.
In terms of draft order, the Browns could use a replacement for Nick Chubb. It would also be a nice story for Henderson to go from Ohio State to Cleveland. The Raiders could take Jeanty or Hampton in Round 1 or at the top of Round 2, but Henderson would also be a nice option if that duo is already off the board. The Bears could also look at him at No. 39.
In the event that Henderson falls out of the top 10 picks of the second round, the Cowboys could take him at No. 44. That would be a great fit for the Buckeyes runner. Henderson is also a possibility for the Broncos as a replacement for the departed Javonte Williams.