Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Ohio State Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. Next up is Ohio State’s slot man, Emeka Egbuka.
Emeka Egbuka Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot 7/8
Weight: 202 pounds
Emeka Egbuka College Stats
2021 Ohio State: 9 rec, 191 yards
2022 Ohio State: 74 rec, 1,151 yards, 10 TDs
2023 Ohio State: 41 rec, 515 rush yards, 4 TDs
2024 Ohio State: 81 rec, 1,011 yards, 8 TDs
Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 16.7% Slot 80.9%
Egbuka quickly made an impact with the Buckeyes, posting over 1,100 yards in his second season with the team. He endured an injury-marred junior year, however, missing three games due to an injured ankle. He returned to Ohio State for his senior season and had a major bounce back in the stat sheets, posting 81 catches, 1,011 yards, and eight TDs.
A talented slot man, Egbuka was the 15th-best wide receiver (minimum 80 targets) based on PFF’s grading system. He was 30th in yards after the catch, 17th in yards per route run and finished in the top 25 at the position in contested catch rate. Egbuka was also 16th in NFL Passer Rating When Targeted, and he finished tied for 31st overall in first downs.
Coincidentally, the current NFL player comparison that is most common when scoring Egbuka is his former teammate at Ohio State, current Seahawk Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Emeka Egbuka Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Denver Broncos (No. 20 overall)
2. Tennessee Titans (No. 35)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 36)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37)
5. New York Jets (No. 42)
Egbuka could draw some interest in the second half of the first round of the NFL Draft, and the Broncos could be a nice fit. He’d become the No. 2 option in the passing game for Bo Nix behind Courtland Sutton. The Rams could have interest at No. 26, but that is not an ideal fantasy landing spot after the team signed Davante Adams. Unless a team trades up to grab him, I don’t see another team that would grab him from No. 27 to No. 32.
In that sort of scenario, the Titans could be a nice landing spot for Egbuka. He would be the favorite to be second in line for targets behind Calvin Ridley, and Egbuka could be catching passes from the projected No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward. The Jaguars are also in the market for a slot man after trading Christian Kirk, and Egbuka would be a suitable replacement.
Egbuka could also land in Las Vegas as their new slot man in an offense that would then have some fantasy appeal with new quarterback Geno Smith under center. I could also see the Jets going after Egbuka and creating a Buckeyes triple threat of sorts with Justin Field and Garrett Wilson. In the Big Apple, Egbuka would be worth a late pick in re-drafts.