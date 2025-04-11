Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver prospects. Now it’s time to move on to the tight ends starting with Penn State standout Tyler Warren.
Tyler Warren Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-5 1/2
Weight: 256 pounds
Tyler Warren College Stats
2020 Penn State: 0 rec, 0 yards
2021 Penn State: 5 rec, 61 yards, TD, 6 car, 6 rush yards, 2 TDs
2022: Penn State: 10 rec, 123 yards, 3 TDs
2023 Penn State: 34 rec, 422 yards, 7 TDs
2024 Penn State: 104 rec, 1,233 yards, 8 TDs, 26 car, 218 rush yards, 4 TDs
Tyler Warren Fantasy Profile
2024 Pass Snaps: Wide 13.1% Slot 46.7% Inline 34.6%
Warren played just two games in the COVID-19 season of 2020. His seasonal stats would rise in each of the following four years, culminating in a 2024 campaign that saw him post 104 catches, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Warren also made an impact as a runner, posting 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as a featured offensive weapon for the Nittany Lions. In all, Warren made up 31% of the team’s total targets in 2024.
The talented tight end finished second at his position based on PFF grades behind only Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. He was also second in yards after contact, third in yards per routes run, eighth in contested catches, tied for third in Missed Tackles Forced After Reception, and posted an average depth of target (aDOT) of 6.3 (minimum 25 targets).
In all, Warren is a strong pass catcher and playmaker who can be a difficult matchup for the opposing defense. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Jeremy Shockey, and he’ll have a chance to make an immediate fantasy impact like Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers.
Tyler Warren Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. New York Jets (No. 7 overall)
2. Indianapolis Colts (No. 14)
3. Seattle Seahawks (No. 18)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22)
5. Los Angeles Rams (No. 26)
I would be surprised if Warren falls out of the top 15 overall picks, and the Jets could be the first team to call his name. While drafting a Penn State tight end might bring back a lot of bad memories for Jets fans (Kyle Brady, anyone?), Warren would be a nice fantasy fit in New York. He’s also often tied to the Colts at No. 14, where he would also be an attractive option for fantasy managers. In Indianapolis, Warren would draw comparisons to Dallas Clark.
If Warren slides out of the top 15, he could land in the Great Northwest. Noah Fant hasn’t been much of a fantasy asset in Seattle, and he’s a free agent in 2026. I could also see Warren wearing the powder blues in L.A. for coach Jim Harbaugh. The Rams could also grab him as their new featured tight end at No. 26. But again, I seriously doubt he’ll fall that far into the first round.