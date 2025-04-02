Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Tennessee Running Back Dylan Sampson
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the upcoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. Next up on my list of the top players, let’s look at Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson.
Dylan Sampson Height, Weight
Height: 5-foot-8 1/8
Weight: 200 pounds
Dylan Sampson College Stats
2022 Tennessee: 397 rush yards, 6 TDs, 3 rec, 24 yards
2023 Tennessee: 604 rush yards, 7 TDs, 17 rec, 175 yards, TD
2024 Tennessee: 1,491 rush yards, 22 TDs, 20 rec, 143 yards
Dylan Sampson Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 35% Gap 63%
Sampson played 10 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman in 2022, ranking second in rushing touchdowns among freshman SEC runners. He led the team in rushing scores as a sophomore and took on the starting role in 2024. Sampson compiled 1,491 yards on the ground, which ranked sixth among FBS running backs. His 22 rushing touchdowns were tied with R.J. Harvey for the second most in the nation, behind only Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
Last season, Sampson was graded as the sixth-best running back in FBS per PFF data. He was seventh in yards after contact, sixth in Missed Tackled Forced After A Rush, and he was tied for 10th in Explosive Runs of 10-plus yards. A patient, explosive running back, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Sampson to former fantasy superstar, Brian Westbrook.
Sampson wasn’t used a ton in the Volunteers’ passing game, seeing just 25 targets this past season, so he’ll need to work on that aspect of his game at the next level. What’s more, he was used mostly on short yardage passes near the line of scrimmage. As a pass protector, he gave up just seven pressures in more than 110 snaps as a blocker last season.
Dylan Sampson Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 83 overall)
2. Denver Broncos (No. 85)
3. Baltimore Ravens No. 91)
4. New Orleans Saints (No. 93)
5. Cleveland Browns (No. 94 or No. 104)
Sampson is probably a Day 2 draft pick, likely landing in the third round. If the Steelers pass on a running back in the first round, they could target Sampson as their new lead back. The same goes for the Broncos, who will be looking to replace Javonte Williams in their backfield. The Ravens won’t have Derrick Henry forever, so they could look to add a back to be Henry’s immediate backup (and fantasy handcuff) and future starter.
The Saints could look at Sampson as a long-term option, drafting one Tennessee running back to eventually replace another (Alvin Kamara). That would make Sampson a potential handcuff but more of a dynasty league option. The Browns have a boatload of picks in the draft, and Sampson could be a solution to the vacant starting spot in their backfield.