Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players at the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. Let’s start with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who is considered to be the best prospect at the position and a potential first-round pick in fantasy re-draft leagues.
Ashton Jeanty Height, Weight
- Height: 5-foot-8-inch
- Weight: 213 pounds
Ashton Jeanty College Stats
- 2022 Boise State: 821 rush yards, 7 TDs, 14 rec, 155 yards
- 2023 Boise State: 1,347 rush yards, 14 TDs, 43 rec, 569 yards, 5 TDs
- 2024 Boise State: 2,601 rush yards, 29 TDs, 23 rec, 138 yards, TD
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: 49% Zone, 51% Gap
Jeanty spent his three collegiate seasons with the Boise State Broncos, during which time his rushing totals increased every year. He started his statistical breakout in 2023, rushing for 1,347 yards and catching 43 passes out of the backfield. He took his statistical success a step further last season, however, rushing for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 scores. That rushing yardage total is second all-time behind only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards in 1988.
Those totals were good enough for Jeanty to finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He also was graded the top running back in FBS by PFF, and for good reason. Not only was he first in rushing yards and touchdowns, but Jeanty also led all FBS running backs in yards after contact, missed tackles forced after a rush, runs of 10-plus yards, runs of 15-plus yards, and yards compiled on designed runs. Jeanty also ran both zone and gap schemes in what was his final season at Boise State, obviously succeeding in both run types.
Jeanty also had a 217.6 elusive rating, which is a PFF stat that measures “success and impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking.” He’s also a solid pass protector, so Jeanty won’t need to come off the field in passing situations when needed.
Ashton Jeanty Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
- Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall)
- Chicago Bears (No. 10)
- Dallas Cowboys (No. 12)
- Denver Broncos (No. 20)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21)
Jeanty would be a fit for any team that needs a running back, but in reality, the Raiders, Cowboys and Broncos are the best fantasy landing spots in Round 1. The Browns, who have the second overall pick in the draft, are also in need of a new runner. However, I don’t see them taking a runner that high. They’ll likely take either a quarterback or Penn State EDGE Adbul Carter. So, the first team that’s in need at the position and could take Jeanty is the Raiders at sixth overall. That would be a strong fit for fantasy purposes.
In terms of draft order, the Bears are the next team that could grab Jeanty. That might not be the best fantasy fit, however, at least for next season with D’Andre Swift on the roster. That’s not to say Swift would take Jeanty’s touches, but the Bears have bigger needs most notably on the offensive line. The Cowboys added veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the offseason, but that would still be a great fit for Jeanty in terms of his fantasy value.
The Broncos (No. 20) and Steelers (No. 21) would likely be the last two teams in the first round who would go after Jeanty if he slid past the Cowboys at No. 12. The rookie would be a great fit with both teams. Regardless of his landing spot, Jeanty has first-round potential in fantasy re-drafts, and he’ll be the first player picked in the majority of dynasty drafts.