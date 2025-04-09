Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Texas Wide Receiver Matthew Golden
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, and next up is Texas’ speedster, Matthew Golden.
Matthew Golden Height, Weight
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 191pounds
Matthew Golden College Stats
2022 Houston: 38 rec, 584 yards, 7 TDs
2023 Houston: 38 rec, 404 rush yards, 6 TDs
2024 Texas: 58 rec, 987 yards, 9 TDs
Matthew Golden Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 76.3% Slot 23.7%
Golden is a speedster who made a name for himself at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.29 40-yard dash. He began his collegiate career with the Houston Cougars (2022-2023), playing in a combined 20 games and scoring a combined 13 receiving touchdowns. He left the school via the transfer portal and joined the Longhorns in 2024. He posted career highs across the board, recording 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdown receptions.
Golden didn’t grade out well offensively on PFF, ranking 148th among wideouts with at least 55 targets. His speed, route-running skills and separation make him a valuable prospect regardless. Most scouts don’t see him as an alpha at the next level, but Golden’s explosive abilities make him a solid No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL long term.
Matthew Golden Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Dallas Cowboys (No. 12 overall)
2. Arizona Cardinals (No. 16)
3. Seattle Seahawks (No. 18)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22)
5. Houston Texans (No. 25)
Golden’s stock has soared after his impressive performance at the combine, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him go in the top 15. The Cowboys could decide to keep him in Texas with the 12th overall pick, pairing him with fantasy superstar CeeDee Lamb after the free-agent departure of Brandin Cooks. Arizona could also look to land Golden and pair him with Marvin Harrison Jr. to create an exciting wideout duo for quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Seahawks have flipped their wide receiver room, trading DK Metcalf, releasing Tyler Lockett and signing Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That doesn’t mean they won’t add another young wideout, especially considering Kupp is past his prime. Golden could also be a fit for the Chargers, who lost Joshua Palmer as a free agent and could use a field stretcher to pair with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
I could also see Golden landing in Houston, as the Texans will be without Tank Dell (knee) for the season. This might not be a great fantasy landing spot, but it’s certainly a realistic one when you consider the team’s lack of a No. 2 wideout on the perimeter. The trio of Nico Collins, Christian Kirk and Golden would be great news for C.J. Stroud.