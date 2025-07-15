Fantasy Football Running Backs In Contract Years: Kyren Williams, James Cook Look for Paydays
The current state of sports and the athletes who play them are all about dead presidents (aka money). The better you perform on the field, the better the chance you have to get a big contract that can set up you and several generations of your family from a financial standpoint.
As a result, it makes sense for fantasy fans to know which players might be extra motivated to have big statistical seasons in an effort to land a huge future deal.
In the case of the running backs, there are several big-name players who will be looking to produce a nice season to secure their future bag. In fact, four of the top five who fit the bill will be drafted as No. 1 fantasy backs. This is also reflected in my latest fantasy football RB rankings list.
So, contract motivation is huge at the top of this position and could create a productive situation for both the player and fantasy fans.
Fantasy Football RBs In Contract Years
Kyren Williams, Rams: Williams has emerged into a valuable fantasy runner, scoring a combined 31 touchdowns and averaging 19.1 points per game over the last two years. His current contract (rookie deal) averaged just $992,601 per season in terms of salary, and he figures to make a lot more in a future deal if he continues to avoid injuries and remain a high-end runner and touchdown scorer. A big 2025 could set Williams up for a long time.
James Cook, Bills: Cook is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, posting 18 touchdowns and 266.7 points. He doesn’t appear likely to hold out over a new deal since Cook was present at minicamp, but his team is still working on an extension. If that isn’t in the cards, Cook will have plenty of motivation to prove that last season was no fluke. In an explosive offense with Josh Allen under center, that’s more reason to like him in 2025.
Breece Hall, Jets: Hall has all kinds of motivation to put up strong totals this season. He seemed to regress in 2024, as his stats fell almost across the board while scoring 50 fewer fantasy points than he did in his breakout 2023 campaign. With the Jets going to Justin Fields and a projected run-based offense, however, Hall should be heavily involved and looking to get back to his higher-end level of production. He’ll need to be solid if he wants to get paid.
Kenenth Walker III, Seahawks: Walker III has proven that he can be a productive back in the NFL, but he’s been dogged by injuries as well. He’ll need to fill the stats sheets and stay out of the trainer’s room to meet his potential, but on the field and in terms of getting paid at a higher level. Also keep in mind that the Seahawks have control of Zach Charbonnet for the next two years, so Walker III could be auditioning for other NFL teams this season.
Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars: Etienne Jr. hurt his chances of getting a big extension last season, as his numbers crashed across the board after a breakout 2023 campaign. As a result, he’ll need to rebound and prove that he can be a top back in the NFL in order to get the most money he can in 2026. The Jaguars have control of Tank Bigsby for two more years and just drafted Bhayshul Tuten too, so Etienne Jr. might be auditioning this season.
Other Notables
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders
Jaylen Warren, Steelers
Najee Harris, Chargers
J.K. Dobbins, Broncos
Austin Ekeler, Commanders
Nick Chubb, Texans
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs