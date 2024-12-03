Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Week 14
If you have one of the top five or six quarterbacks in fantasy football this season, you're starting them every week, no matter what. But that means about half the rosters in a typical 12-team league don't have that luxury at quarterback. And managers who decide to just continue starting someone like C.J. Stroud every week because that's who they drafted are leaving serious points on the board.
Just consider that Caleb Williams (26.1 points) and Russell Wilson (27.9) were both widely enough available to be featured as our top two streaming options last week.
So without further ado, here's a look at the top fantasy football streaming quarterbacks, who are available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues, for Week 14. Also, check out Michael Fabiano's waiver wire pick-up article this week for more great info on who to grab.
Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks Week 14
1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (@ SF) — 63.0% Available
Ignoring coaching drama for a minute, Williams was our top streaming option in Week 13, scored 26 fantasy points and now has a slightly more favorable matchup ahead of him in Week 14. Naturally, he is once again a top streaming pick.
The Week 13 performance was his second game in a row dropping 26 fantasy points, bringing Williams up to 69.3 (or 23.1 per game) since the Bears fired Shane Waldron. Am I worried that losing Matt Eberflus hurts his value? Considering how much of a disaster surrounded Eberflus and his departure, not at all. His in-game management was terrible and the locker room seemed glad he was gone. That's not someone likely helping Williams' fantasy outlook.
The 49ers have been a tough matchup for quarterbacks this season, allowing only the 24th most fantasy points per game to the position. But keep in mind that last week's opponent, the Lions, have been even tougher at 26th.
I'm not saying Williams is a matchup-proof top-five option for the rest of the year, but until we see otherwise he's certainly in the conversation as a top-12 starter in any matchup at this point.
2. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs CLE) — 56.9% Available
I don't know how Russell Wilson is available in more leagues than he was at this time last week when he had such a dreamy matchup for Week 13, but I'll happily go back to the well here.
His matchup is obviously much tougher. The Cleveland Browns defense is good, but it's also not the nightmare matchup it was for quarterbacks in 2023. They rank right in the middle of the pack, allowing 16.9 points per game.
Russ' fantasy output has been up-and-down so far, but since debuting in Week 7 he's tied with Patrick Mahomes as the QB12 in fantasy points per game on the year with 17.8 and has a pair of top-three fantasy finishes in six games.
I wouldn't expect this to be one of those top-three upside spots, but Russ remains a viable low-end starting option if your waiver wire is thin in Week 14.
3. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (@ TB) — 99.2% Available
Here's one for those of you in deeper leagues. Aidan O'Connell just looked pretty dang good against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense on Friday (19.6 fantasy points), and now he gets one of the best matchups you can ask for.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the second most fantasy points per game to QBs this year, and their recent run has been ridiculous:
- Week 7: 34.4 to Lamar Jackson
- Week 8: 28.6 to Kirk Cousins
- Week 9: 24.5 to Patrick Mahomes
- Week 10: 23.8 to Brock Purdy
- Week 11 bye
- Week 12: 10.8 to Tommy DeVito
- Week 13: 23.6 to Bryce Young
Now I get that O'Connell is closer to DeVito than he is to Lamar as a real-world quarterback, but he's also not exactly DeVito-level bad. And it's not like that 23.6 to Bryce Young last week came against an elite passer either.
O'Connell is a bit of a desperation play, for sure, but the potential is there in such a favorable matchup. And if he does continue to look as good as he did in Week 13? His next two matchups are against the Falcons (7th most fantasy points to QBs) and Jaguars (most). A big game this week would make him a viable starting option through fantasy championship week when you'd likely need to find a replacement.