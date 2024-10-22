Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Grab on Waiver Wire in Week 8
The list of season-ending injuries to star wide receivers continues to grow. Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk were the latest to be knocked out for the season with a dislocated ankle and torn ACL, respectively. Mike Evans is also expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.
Even though no teams are on a bye this week, plenty of fantasy managers need to shore up their rosters with so many wide receiver injuries occurring around the league.
Luckily, there are some great options on the waiver wire, as Jen Piacenti mentioned in her weekly waiver wire pick-up list. I’ll use one from her, but I also have two players who I think could emerge as a WR2 on their team for the rest of the season.
Let’s jump into it. All availability numbers come from ESPN.
Fantasy Wide Receiver Streaming Options in Week 8
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, 94% available
Pearsall played for the first time in Week 7 after recovering from being shot in preseason during an armed robbing attempt. He didn’t look hampered from the injury and had 3 catches for 21 yards.
While those numbers won’t jump off the page, the 49ers invested a first-round pick on him this year and will want to see a return on investment. With Aiyuk out for the season, expect Pearsall’s involvement in this offense to increase.
Jen mentioned Jauan Jennings as the priority free-agent add for 49ers wide receivers this week, but he’s only available in 55% of leagues. I also think Pearsall gives the 49ers offense a dimension they’ve been missing – a slot receiver who can catch contested balls over the middle. Expect him to be a reliable target for Brock Purdy.
Romeo Doubs, Packers, 62% available
Since missing a game amidst a reported dispute in usage, Doubs has returned to the Packers and established himself as one of Jodan Love’s top targets. He has 11 catches for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns the last two weeks and is on the field for 80% of the Packers’ offensive snaps.
While I don't think him averaging over 18 points per game is sustainable, he’s someone to add if he’s still available in your league. This week, the Packers face a struggling Jaguars defense that gives up 273.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.
Jalen McMillan, Bucs, 98% Available
McMillan was a third-round pick for the Bucs this year and should ascend their WR depth chart with Godwin done for the year and Evans likely out this week. His snap-share was 60% in Week 7, but Godwin wasn’t hurt until the end of the game. Overall, he’s played in the third-most snaps of the Bucs WR this year, suggesting he will be a large part of their offense moving forward.
McMillan projects as a slot receiver, the same position Godwin played, and I see him ascending to that role moving forward. While he’s not as physically strong as Godwin, he could be a bigger part of the downfield passing game.
This week the Bucs host the Falcons in a critical division matchup. The Bucs average 248.3 passing yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL. While that number will likely come down, they still need to pass to WRs and I’d back McMillan over Sterling Shepard or Trey Palmer.