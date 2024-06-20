Fantasy Football Rookies: The Top 10 First-Year Players to Target in Drafts
Rookies have become a bigger part of the fantasy football landscape in recent seasons. In years past, rookie running backs typically made the most significant statistical impacts. But nowadays, we’ve seen an increase in quarterbacks and most notably, wide receivers, and even some tight ends, who have come right in and produced solid totals.
In 2023, C.J. Stroud, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua and Sam LaPorta finished among the 10 best players at their respective positions based on PPR points. Other rookies such as De’Vone Achane, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice and Dalton Kincaid (among others) were regular starters and became valuable fantasy assets.
With that in mind, here’s my top-10 rookies to target in your 2024 fantasy redrafts. Who knows, some of these first-year players could lead you to a league championship!
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison Jr. landed in a terrific spot for fantasy purposes, as he’ll be the projected top option in the passing game for Arizona. The team has plenty of available targets with Marquise Brown now in Kansas City, and Harrison Jr. has the kind of upside to make a huge impact as a rookie. He’s a top-30 choice.
2. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Like Harrison Jr., Nabers landed in a great spot to make an immediate impact, at least from an opportunities standpoint. The Giants wide receivers leave much to be desired, so it would be a shock if Nabers didn’t lead the team in targets by a wide margin. The quarterback situation is a concern, but Nabers could shine.
3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
McConkey’s draft appeal increased in the offseason, which led him to be the second pick in Round 2. He isn’t a slot receiver either, as McConkey ran around 69% of his routes out wide in college. The Chargers offense will be predicated on the run, but I can see McConkey becoming their top receiver in 2024.
4. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
Brooks projects to be the most valuable rookie running back in this class. There is some uncertainty about his status for the start of this season coming off an ACL tear, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he led the Panthers in carries ahead of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders. Brooks has RB2 upside this year.
5. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers is considered one of the best tight end prospects to come out of college in decades. I know, the last time we said that it was about Kyle Pitts, but Bowers’ skill set is hard to ignore. He didn’t land in a great spot for his rookie value, but you have to think the Raiders will use him enough to make an impact.
6. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Daniels isn’t a perfect prospect, but fantasy fans should be excited about his skills as a runner. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and a combined 21 scores in his final 26 games at LSU. If he can rush for 500-plus yards and around four to six TDs as a rookie, he’s guaranteed to be a top-12 fantasy quarterback.
7. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas Jr. could be the next LSU prospect to become a fantasy asset, but I’m not sure if that will happen immediately. The Jaguars released Zay Jones, but their team still boasts Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Gabe Davis. I can see Thomas Jr. finishing third in targets for the Jags, but I worry about his rookie ceiling.
8. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
Coleman might not be the best wide receiver in the 2024 class, but there’s no question that he ended up in one of the best situations. The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis, leaving behind 241 targets in the offense. Coleman will absorb plenty of them, making him a potential sleeper in the fantasy world.
9. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
Odunze has the tools to become an alpha receiver at the next level, but he’s going to struggle to make a consistent rookie impact. That’s because the Bears are loaded at wideout with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen ahead of him, so consistent targets could be hard to find. At best, Odunze could push for WR3 or flex value.
10. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
It’s hard to remember a quarterback being picked No. 1 overall who has this much talent around him as Williams. The Bears loaded their offense with the likes of Allen, Odunze and D’Andre Swift, so Williams has no excuse not to make a positive impact, at least on some level, in Year 1. He has high QB2 potential.