Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups (Add Aaron Rodgers, Taysom Hill, Quentin Johnston)
Week 10 of the NFL season brings back a four-team bye, as the Browns, Packers, Raiders, and Seahawks are all off. Injuries continue to mount around the fantasy landscape as well, as Dak Prescott is out for multiple weeks with an injured hamstring while wideouts CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Drake London and Chris Olave also suffered assorted ailments.
To help fill the void, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire this week. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with Lindsay Rhodes and me five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into free agents!
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (ESPN – 47.8%; Sleeper – 68%; Yahoo! – 58%)
Tillman, who has been listed in this space for the last two weeks, had another huge game for the Browns and fantasy fans alike. He posted a touchdown and 19.5 points in a loss to the Chargers, and he’s now scored at least 18.1 points in three games since the Browns dealt Amari Cooper to Buffalo. Tillman needs to be owned in 100% of fantasy leagues, folks.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets (ESPN – 52.2%; Sleeper – 48%; Yahoo! – 43%)
Rodgers was dropped in a lot of leagues earlier in the season, but he’s averaging 17 points in his last three games (all with Davante Adams). The veteran also has some great games ahead, facing vulnerable defenses in Arizona, Indianapolis, and Seattle in his next three games. With four teams off this week and more byes coming, Rodgers is a worthy addition.
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers (ESPN – 43.4%; Sleeper – 46%; Yahoo! – 44%)
Herbert is starting to heat up in the stat sheets, scoring 19-plus points in each of his last two games. That includes a 19.5-point performance in a win over the Browns this weekend. The veteran has some plus matchups coming up on the schedule, and all of his pass catchers are back from injuries, too. Herbert faces the Titans at home in Week 10.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (ESPN – 21%; Sleeper – 27%; Yahoo! – 15%)
Johnston returned to action this week after missing most of his previous three games, and he looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. The second-year wideout had four catches for 118 yards with a touchdown, scoring 22 fantasy points. It’s his second such performance in his five full games of the season, and Johnston has some plus matchups coming up as well.
Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (ESPN – 26.8%; Sleeper – 31%; Yahoo! – 37%)
Hill is coming off his best game of the season, scoring a rushing touchdown and 16 fantasy points in a bad loss to the Panthers. The Saints have major offensive injuries, with Kendre Miller on injured reserve, Jamaal Williams hurt and Chris Olave dealing with his second concussion of the season. So, Hill should be more involved in the offense moving forward.
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (ESPN – 10.6%; Sleeper – 22%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Maye rushed for 95 yards and posted 15.7 fantasy points Sunday in a loss to the Titans. He made an incredible play late in the game too, avoiding multiple defenders and throwing a touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson to tie things late. Maye has now scored 15-plus points in three of four starts, including two games with more than 19. He has some good matchups ahead.
Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers (ESPN – 26.2%; Sleeper – 37%; Yahoo! – 25%)
Thielen hasn’t played a game since Week 3, but he’s slated to return when the Panthers face the Giants in Week 10. With Diontae Johnson now in Baltimore, you can argue that Thielen will be the top option in the Panthers' passing game for the rest of the season. I’d also look to see if Xavier Legette is available, as Thielen could be traded before the deadline.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals (ESPN – 10.8%; Sleeper – 21%; Yahoo! – 13%)
Gesicki has turned into a fantasy star the last two weeks, including a huge stat line in a win over the Raiders. The veteran posted 100 yards, two touchdowns, and 27 fantasy points last week, as his role increased with Tee Higgins out of action. If Higgins can't play in Week 10 in Baltimore, Gesicki would have starter’s value.
Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Falcons (ESPN – 13.3%; Sleeper – 20%; Yahoo! – 16%)
The Falcons lost Drake London to an injured hip in a win over the Cowboys, so there’s a chance he could be forced to miss time. In that scenario, McCloud would be worth an add off the waiver wire. The Falcons' offense has looked explosive in the last two weeks, and a Week 10 matchup against what is a banged-up and vulnerable Saints defense is favorable.
Daniel Jones QB, Giants (ESPN – 12.4%; Sleeper – 17%; Yahoo! – 10%)
Jones is tough to trust, but he’s coming off his best fantasy game of the season with 24.5 points in a loss to the Commanders. He also has a nice matchup next on the schedule, as the Giants travel to Germany to face the Panthers. Their defense entered Week 9 giving up the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks, and there are four teams on a bye, too.
Notable Quarterbacks
- Matthew Stafford, Rams
- Cooper Kupp, Cowboys
Notable Running Backs
- Ray Davis, Bills
- Audric Estime, Broncos
Notable Wide Receivers
- Jauan Jennings, 49ers
- Xavier Legette, Panthers
- Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans
- Demarcus Robinson, Rams
- Rome Odunze, Bears
- Jalen Coker, Panthers
- Noah Brown, Commanders
- Mason Tipton, Saints
- Cedric Wilson Jr., Saints
Notable Tight Ends
- Jonnu Smith, Dolphins
- Ja’Tavion Sanders, Panthers
- Theo Johnson, Giants