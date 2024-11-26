Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups (Jeremy McNichols, Taysom Hill Are Must-Add Players)
It’s the holidays, folks! Thanksgiving week brings with it three Thursday games (Bears at Lions, Giants at Cowboys, Dolphins at Packers) and a “Black Friday” contest between the Raiders and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. There are also no teams on a bye this week, as the NFL gives us a one-week break after an extremely challenging bye-mageddon.
Despite there being no teams off this week, fantasy managers still have to look ahead not only to their Week 13 matchups but also to what they’ll need during the stretch run as we close in on the all-important fantasy playoffs (and we’re only two weeks away!)
To help with those decisions, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into the free agents!
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 13
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 19.3%; Sleeper – 31%; Yahoo! – 24%)
Abdullah saw his role increase significantly this week, as the Raiders were without both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White in a loss to the Broncos. He took advantage of the opportunity, putting up five catches, 65 total yards, one touchdown and 17.5 PPR points. Las Vegas has a tough matchup against the Chiefs on Black Friday, but Abdullah is still well worth an add if Mattison and White are unable to return to action in a short week.
Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (ESPN – 53.2%; Sleeper – 64%; Yahoo! – 62%)
Hill went off against the Browns before the bye, rushing for 138 yards and three scores. He also caught eight passes for 50 yards to finish with a career-best 41.5 fantasy points. It was actually the 12th-best fantasy total in a single game for a tight end! The Saints had a bye in Week 12, which kept Hill available in plenty of leagues, so I’d go get him now for the holiday weekend.
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills (ESPN – 52.7%; Sleeper – 61%; Yahoo! – 43%)
Coleman was cut in a lot of fantasy leagues after missing time due to an injured wrist, but he should be close to returning after Buffalo’s bye week. Before getting hurt, the rookie had scored 34.5 fantasy points in his previous two games. Once he’s back at 100 percent, Coleman could be a nice asset for fantasy managers pushing for a postseason berth.
Elijah Moore, WR, Browns (ESPN – 13.7%; Sleeper – 25%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Forget about last week’s snow game, where Moore had three catches before the blizzard happened, and remember that he had seen at least eight in the previous three games with Jameis Winston under center. During that stretch, he scored 10-plus points twice including two games with more than 16 points. With Cedric Tillman hurt, Moore is a nice addition.
Jeremy McNichols, RB, Commanders (ESPN – 1.2%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 1%)
The Commanders saw both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler get injured in a shocking loss to the Cowboys, so the state of their backfield is a question mark heading into Week 13. If both players were unavailable, McNichols would likely draw the start next weekend against the Titans. In that scenario, he would become a viable flex option for managers.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Saints (ESPN – 15.5%; Sleeper - 36%; Yahoo! – 24%)
Valdes-Scantling looks like the new top fantasy wideout in New Orleans, as he scored 25.9 points and 16.7 points in his two games before the Saints’ bye. Despite those big totals, he remains available in most leagues because he was off this week. There are no teams on a bye in Week 13, but we have more bye weeks ahead where Valdes-Scantling could be helpful.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans (ESPN – 7.5%; Sleeper – 21%; Yahoo! – 12%)
Westbrook-Ikhine has quietly been solid for fantasy managers lately, scoring double-digits in four of his last five games. That includes two games where he’s scored at least 16 points. Westbrook-Ihkine has also found the end zone five times in those six contests. He has a few good upcoming matchups too, including a game against the Jaguars in Week 14.
Devaughn Vele, WR, Broncos (ESPN – 1.7%; Sleeper – 13%; Yahoo! – 5%)
Vele might not be the sexiest name in fantasy football, but he’s done enough recently to warrant a roster spot. He’s scored double digits in three straight games, including a solid 14 points against the Raiders. Vele has become a popular target for fellow rookie Bo Nix, who is playing at a very high level, so the wideout is worth an add for the stretch run.
Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears (ESPN – 17.3%; Sleeper – 37%; Yahoo! – 28%)
The running back position is thin, so it makes sense to grab a handcuff who would be one injury away from a bigger role. Enter Johnson, who is now the unquestioned No. 2 running back in Chicago behind D’Andre Swift. He played 29 snaps against the Vikings, seeing three red-zone looks as well, so Johnson seems to be a good speculative add for managers.
Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs (ESPN – 1.8%; Sleeper – 6%; Yahoo! – 4%)
Has Gray surpassed Travis Kelce as the best fantasy tight end in Kansas City? Alright, that’s a little wild, but he has been awesome in the last two weeks. In that time, he’s scored four touchdowns and a combined 40.9 fantasy points. While it’s hard to start a backup tight end in fantasy leagues, it’s also tough to ignore the crazy-good numbers Gray has posted lately.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Caleb Williams, Bears
- Russell Wilson, Steelers
- Drake Maye, Patriots
- Jameis Winston, Browns
- Derek Carr, Saints
Notable Running Backs
- Trey Benson, Cardinals
- Ray Davis, Bills
Notable Wide Receivers
- Alec Pierce, Colts
- DeMario Douglas, Patriots
- Adam Thielen, Panthers
- Xavier Legette, Panthers
- Noah Brown, Commanders
- Parker Washington, Jaguars
Notable Tight Ends
- Luke Schoonmaker, Cowboys
- Austin Hooper, Patriots
- Theo Johnson, Giants
Notable Kickers
- Wil Lutz, Broncos
- Spencer Shrader, Chiefs
- John Parker Romo, Vikings
Notable Defenses
- Cowboys defense
- Buccaneers defense
- Rams defense
- Colts defense