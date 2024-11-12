Fantasy Managers Should Trade Kareem Hunt Before Isiah Pacheco's Return
The Kansas City Chiefs are about to get even stronger on the offensive side of the ball, as the team plans to designate Isiah Pacheco to return from injured reserve. Whether he is active for this week's game in Buffalo remains to be seen, but his eventual return will have major implications on countless fantasy rosters.
Pacheco averaged 20.5 touches and 16 points in two games before he suffered a broken fibula that has cost him the last eight weeks. In his absence, Kareem Hunt has re-emerged into a solid fantasy runner. In six games, he’s averaged 23.3 touches and 16.8 points. He’s also scored 17 or more points four times, making him a nice starting option in leagues.
If we assume Pacheco is still a week or two from being ready to roll, Hunt will remain a strong starter until he returns. He faces the aforementioned Bills this week, and their defense is among the most generous to opposing running backs. I have Hunt ranked in the top 15 as a result.
Once Pacheco is back, however, Hunt will go back to a secondary role in the K.C. backfield, which would make him tough to start. He might have some standalone flex value during the heavy bye weeks, but his days as a must-start will be over. As for Pacheco, he would move back into a regular starting role in fantasy leagues as a borderline No. 1 or 2 runner.
For those who have Hunt, you might want to shop him now while his value is still high before his numbers take a tumble. The best bet might be to sell him to the manager who has Pacheco as a potential handcuff, but don’t expect to get top dollar for him as it’s known his production will decrease soon.