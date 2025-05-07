George Pickens Boosts Dak Prescott's Fantasy Football Value After Trade To Cowboys
Trade alert!
According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys will acquire George Pickens in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a swap of late-rounders. This move comes with huge risk for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, and it has major implications in the world of fantasy football.
Let’s start off with the Fighting Jerruhs.
Pickens will now be the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, so he’s in the same situation in Dallas as he would have been in Pittsburgh behind DK Metcalf. While the upgrade at quarterback from Mason Rudolph (?) to Dak Prescott is huge, it’s still hard to see Pickens as more than a WR3/WR4 in redrafts.
I also don’t think his presence in the pass attack is bad news for Lamb, who will remain a high-end No. 1 fantasy option. Lamb is the team's unquestioned No. 1 option for Prescott, and he's going to see plenty of targets in the passing game.
Pickens does give Prescott another weapon in the offense, as he should give the Boys a nice option in the vertical passing game. So, the move makes Prescott more attractive in fantasy land … I have him ranked towards the end of the No. 1 fantasy quarterbacks.
In Pittsburgh, Metcalf moves up my wide receiver rank list (WR19) for the time being. I say that because the Steelers still have a question at quarterback with Rudolph the favorite to start. However, the Aaron Rodgers rumors are likely to be unrelenting in the coming days! Obviously, if he lands in the black and gold, that will make Metcalf even more appealing.
The last piece of this puzzle is what the Steelers do to replace Pickens at wide receiver. I can’t see them going into the season with only Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson behind Metcalf, so don’t be surprised if the team adds a veteran like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper in the near future. For now, Austin III sees a slight uptick in fantasy appeal.
If the Steelers don't make a move, which seems unlikely, Pickens' absence should also be a good thing for tight end Pat Freiermuth. As it stands, he's the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Metcalf.