Isaac Guerendo Could Be Most Valuable Fantasy Football Asset Over Jordan Mason With Christian McCaffrey Injured
The weather outside was frightful … and so was the play where Christian McCaffrey took a pitch from Brock Purdy, took a few steps to his right, and went down without being touched.
McCaffrey, it was later revealed, suffered a “potentially season-ending” PCL injury on the previous play, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. If he were to miss the rest of the season, it would conclude what was one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of fantasy football for a player who was the consensus No. 1 pick in drafts.
McCaffrey didn’t play in a game until Week 10, as he was dealing with Achilles tendonitis. When he did return, his numbers certainly weren’t CMC-esque. Heading into Sunday night, he averaged a very modest 13 fantasy points per game. While he seemed to be on pace to post a nice stat line in Buffalo, his night ended after just 12 saps and nine touches.
With McCaffrey out, Jordan Mason will once again be the top back in the Niners' offense. He looked good in the role for the first four weeks of the season, but his numbers declined as he dealt with an injured shoulder before CMC returned. So, while Mason will be the top add in fantasy football this week, managers should also be grabbing Isaac Guerendo.
The rookie, I would argue, has looked better than Mason when he’s had a chance to play, and any scenario where Guerendo moves up the depth chart and ahead of Mason would make him a valuable asset for fantasy managers heading into their league’s postseason.
Guerendo is averaging 5.9 per carry to 5.3 for Mason. In his last game as the full-time starter, Mason averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Mason did averaging 6.0 yards per carry on Sunday night and out-touched Guerendo 13-4. Guerendo scored the Niners' only TD of the night.
Mason should be the top back to start when the 49ers host the Bears on Sunday, but don't be surprised if Guerendo gets some touches as well. Then, the 49ers could role with the hot hand.