Isaac TeSlaa A Late-Round Fantasy Football Pick After Tim Patrick Trade
A trade that includes Tim Patrick wouldn’t normally mean much in fantasy drafts, but this one is interesting. The veteran has been dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that will affect one rookie wide receiver in your redraft leagues.
In Detroit, Patrick’s absence allows rookie Isaac TeSlaa to move into the starting lineup with Jameson Williams on the perimeter and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot. TeSlaa, a 6-foot-4, 241-pound receiver out of Arkansas, should now be drafted late as a deep sleeper. Detroit will have an explosive offense, and TeSlaa is a cheap addition.
In Jacksonville, Patrick will likely be the fourth receiver in the rotation behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. In a worst-case scenario he could even end up behind Parker Washington. Obviously, this move makes Patrick undraftable.