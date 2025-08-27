SI

Isaac TeSlaa A Late-Round Fantasy Football Pick After Tim Patrick Trade

Michael Fabiano

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa is now worth a late-round pick in fantasy football drafts.
Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa is now worth a late-round pick in fantasy football drafts. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

A trade that includes Tim Patrick wouldn’t normally mean much in fantasy drafts, but this one is interesting. The veteran has been dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that will affect one rookie wide receiver in your redraft leagues.

In Detroit, Patrick’s absence allows rookie Isaac TeSlaa to move into the starting lineup with Jameson Williams on the perimeter and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot. TeSlaa, a 6-foot-4, 241-pound receiver out of Arkansas, should now be drafted late as a deep sleeper. Detroit will have an explosive offense, and TeSlaa is a cheap addition.

In Jacksonville, Patrick will likely be the fourth receiver in the rotation behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. In a worst-case scenario he could even end up behind Parker Washington. Obviously, this move makes Patrick undraftable.

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY