Jalen Hurts Remains A Top-5 Fantasy Football Quarterback After Tush Push Vote
The Tush Push is alive and well … at least for now.
The NFL voted on Green Bay’s ban on the play Wednesday, and the proposal was denied 22-10, according to SI’s Albert Breer. That means the Packers were just two votes shy of a successful proposal. It also means almost 70 percent of the league wanted it banned.
The decision is good news if you have Jalen Hurts on your dynasty or keeper fantasy team, or if you plan to target the Eagles quarterback in upcoming redrafts. He leads all NFL field generals in carries inside the five-yard line over the last three seasons, and a whopping 33 of his 42 rushing touchdowns have come from inside the five-yard line during that time.
So, 198 of his 1,050 fantasy points over the last three years (nearly 20 percent) have come as a result of the tush push. Think about that! That play gives Hurts and his fantasy managers a huge advantage, especially when you consider other teams have tried it with less success.
If there’s a downside, it’s that more teams seem to be soured on the tush push. According to Breer, the proposal gained support between the NFL meetings held back in March and Wednesday’s vote. If that trend continues next year, the tush push proposal (assuming the Packers bring it up again) might be on its way out the door in terms of the rule book.
As a result, Hurts' managers in dynasty or keeper leagues might want to consider fielding trade offers for the veteran. But in redrafts, Hurts remains a top-five fantasy quarterback.